PC Jeweller Q4 results: Profit rises 61% to ₹153 crore on higher income

PC Jeweller Ltd has posted a 61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹152.89 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on higher total income.

Its net profit stood at ₹94.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to ₹946.26 crore during January-March FY26 from ₹700.10 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the net profit increased to ₹714.46 crore from ₹577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to ₹3,549.58 crore from ₹2,371.87 crore.

"FY26 was an important year, as the company regained its momentum and delivered a strong performance throughout the year. This broad-based growth was driven by strong execution across the business, supported by continued consumer demand throughout the year, marking a meaningful progress in the company's ongoing turn around journey," MD Balram Garg said.

He said the company would continue to strengthen and de-leverage its balance sheet and has made steady progress throughout the year towards achieving its objective of becoming debt-free.

"As on date, the company has reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks, demonstrating significant progress towards its financial goals. We are confident of a debt-free balance sheet very soon," Garg said.

After the company becomes debt-free, he said the company would enter an aggressive expansion mode.

"The company has been receiving a very positive response (some of them at advanced stages of finalisation) from prospective business partners for establishing large format franchisee showrooms with them and hence we are confident of opening up to 100 large franchise showrooms during next 12-18 months," Garg said.

PC Jeweller has around 50 stores across major cities.