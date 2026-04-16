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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PepsiCo reports steady Q1 growth, flags no impact from West Asia conflict

PepsiCo reports steady Q1 growth, flags no impact from West Asia conflict

PepsiCo reports 6 per cent organic growth in global foods business in Q1CY26, driven by markets including India, while CEO says West Asia conflict has not impacted operations

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Photo: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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Global beverages and foods major PepsiCo witnessed a 6 per cent organic revenue growth in the convenient foods category internationally during the first quarter this year (Q1CY26).
 
"The convenient foods organic revenue growth was aided by markets including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, China and Pakistan," the company stated in its prepared remarks.
 
Meanwhile, its international beverages business delivered a 4.5 per cent organic revenue growth.
 
"The international business is a strategic long-term pillar, which continues to accelerate. It is a solid business," Ramon Laguarta, chief executive officer, PepsiCo, told analysts during the company's earnings call.
 
Laguarta added that the company has not seen any impact of the West Asia war on its business.
Topics : PepsiCo Company News Q1 results