PepsiCo reports steady Q1 growth, flags no impact from West Asia conflict
PepsiCo reports 6 per cent organic growth in global foods business in Q1CY26, driven by markets including India, while CEO says West Asia conflict has not impacted operations
Akshara Srivastava
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Global beverages and foods major PepsiCo witnessed a 6 per cent organic revenue growth in the convenient foods category internationally during the first quarter this year (Q1CY26).
Topics : PepsiCo Company News Q1 results