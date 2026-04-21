Persistent Systems Q4 results: Net profit rises 33.7% to ₹529.2 crore

Persistent Systems’ profit for the fourth quarter (January-March) of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) grew 33.7 per cent to ₹529.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to ₹395.7 crore recorded in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, profit was up 20.4 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter at ₹4,055.9 crore was up 25 per cent Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 7.3 per cent.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director (ED), Persistent, said: “The fourth quarter of FY26 marked our 24th sequential quarter of growth, reflecting the consistency of our execution and alignment to client demand in a market being shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). As AI adoption accelerates, our AI-first strategy is strengthening our operating model and improving the quality and scale of delivery across the business.”

The company’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per share. This translates to ₹40 per share for FY26, compared to ₹35 per share for FY25. The final dividend recommended by the board is subject to approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

The order booking for Q4FY26 was $600.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and $445.1 million in annual contract value (ACV). On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, TCV was down from $674.5 million.

For the full year, the firm’s revenue grew 23.53 per cent at ₹14,748.4 crore. In US dollar terms, revenue grew 17.4 per cent.

Persistent Founder Anand Deshpande, who is also its chairman and managing director (CMD), said: “Our approach has consistently been to build capabilities ahead of demand. Over the past 36 years, we have invested in strengthening our engineering depth and data foundations, which are now finding greater application as AI adoption scales across enterprises. These investments are leading to deeper client relationships and a more meaningful role in how our clients are reshaping their businesses in the context of AI. We will continue to build and adapt our capabilities as the market evolves, with the same long-term discipline.”

The total headcount of the firm for the year was at 27,508, an addition of 2,908 employees compared to last year.