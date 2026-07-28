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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Pfizer Q1 net profit rises 7% to ₹204 crore, revenue reaches ₹653 crore

Pfizer Q1 net profit rises 7% to ₹204 crore, revenue reaches ₹653 crore

Revenue from operations increased 8.3 per cent to ₹653.17 crore, while total expenses rose 2.6 per cent to ₹421.33 crore in the June quarter on a year-on-year basis

Pfizer

The pharmaceutical company reported only standalone financial results because it had no subsidiary, associate or joint venture as of June 30, 2026 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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Pfizer Limited’s net profit rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹204.47 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹191.75 crore in the year-ago period, as income grew faster than expenses.
 
The pharmaceutical company reported only standalone financial results because it had no subsidiary, associate or joint venture as of June 30, 2026.

Revenue increases 8.3 per cent

Revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent to ₹653.17 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), compared with ₹603.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Other income declined 33.2 per cent to ₹44.84 crore from ₹67.17 crore. Consequently, total income grew at a slower rate of 4.1 per cent to ₹698.01 crore from ₹670.22 crore.
 

Expenses rise 2.6 per cent

Total expenses increased 2.6 per cent to ₹421.33 crore from ₹410.69 crore.

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The cost of materials consumed rose 18.4 per cent to ₹105.02 crore, while purchases of stock-in-trade increased 47.2 per cent to ₹182.89 crore.
 
These increases were partly offset by a ₹47.80 crore credit from changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade, compared with a ₹1.74 crore credit in the year-ago quarter.
 
Employee benefit expenses declined 14.3 per cent to ₹82.08 crore from ₹95.82 crore. Other expenses fell 3 per cent to ₹83.42 crore, while finance costs declined to ₹1.46 crore from ₹3.25 crore.

Profit before tax rises 6.6 per cent

Profit before tax and exceptional items increased 6.6 per cent to ₹276.68 crore from ₹259.53 crore. Pfizer did not record any exceptional item in either the current quarter or the corresponding year-ago period.
 
Tax expense, comprising current and deferred tax, was ₹72.21 crore, compared with ₹67.78 crore a year earlier.
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share increased 6.6 per cent to ₹44.69 from ₹41.91. The earnings-per-share figures for the quarter were not annualised.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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