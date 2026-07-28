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Phoenix Mills posts 23% rise in Q1 profit, sequential earnings decline 19%

Revenue and EBITDA also rose year-on-year in the June quarter, but both declined sequentially as the Mumbai-based real estate developer reported a softer quarter

Phoenix Mills

Notably, on a sequential basis, Phoenix Mills reported a downturn, with profit declining 18.98 per cent in Q1 FY27 from the preceding quarter, falling from ₹485.72 crore in Q4 FY26 to ₹393.55 crore

Shubham Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

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Phoenix Mills, the Mumbai-based real estate developer, reported a 23 per cent growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. From ₹319.92 crore in Q1 FY26, reported profit for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹393.55 crore. Revenue rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,074.94 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹952.99 crore in Q1 FY26.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the developer also grew 13.83 per cent year-on-year, from ₹564 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹642 crore in Q1 FY27.
 
Notably, on a sequential basis, Phoenix Mills reported a downturn, with profit declining 18.98 per cent in Q1 FY27 from the preceding quarter, falling from ₹485.72 crore in Q4 FY26 to ₹393.55 crore.
 
 
Ebitda also came down 14.4 per cent QoQ from ₹750 crore in Q4 FY26. Likewise, reported revenue declined from ₹1,233.20 crore in the previous quarter to ₹1,074.94 crore, marking a 12.83 per cent decline on a quarterly basis.
 
Expenses for the developer grew 7.88 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹622.76 crore in Q1 FY27. Compared to expenses in Q4 FY26, however, this was a 7.1 per cent decline.
 
Phoenix Mills' portfolio comprises retail-led mixed-use developments, including retail malls, commercial offices and hospitality assets, alongside residential assets. It operates 12 malls across eight cities, along with the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai and the Courtyard by Marriott in Agra. Its premium residential projects in Bengaluru include One Bangalore West and Kessaku.
 

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Topics : Phoenix Mills Q1 results EBITDA

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

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