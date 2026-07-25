PhonePe's FY26 net loss widens to ₹2,792 cr despite 11.5% revenue growth
The fintech firm's revenue from operations rose to ₹7,920.48 crore in FY26, but higher expenses and regulatory changes contributed to a wider annual loss
BS Reporter Mumbai
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PhonePe, India's largest Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app by volume, saw its net loss widen to ₹2,791.59 crore in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from ₹1,727.41 crore in FY25, even as revenue grew 11.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The Bengaluru-based company generated ₹7,920.48 crore in revenue in FY26, up from ₹7,105.01 crore in FY25.
PhonePe's total expenses rose to ₹10,588.51 crore in FY26, up 16 per cent from ₹9,116.54 crore in FY25. In March, the digital payments and financial services company temporarily deferred its public listing plans due to the conflict in West Asia and heightened market volatility.
One of PhonePe's major top-line contributors — income from rent and related payment categories — was discontinued in 2025 following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, impacting the company's revenue.
The category alone accounted for 17.89 per cent and 22.72 per cent of PhonePe's revenue in FY25 and FY24, respectively. In H1 FY26, it contributed 13.44 per cent to PhonePe's top line.
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The ban on real-money gaming (RMG) last year affected revenue contribution, which otherwise came from payment services and advertising. However, it was a minor contributor to the company's revenue — around 3.5 per cent in FY25 and 4.65 per cent in FY24. During H1 FY26, it contributed just 1.84 per cent to the firm's revenue.
Over the past few months, the fintech firm has also witnessed a series of top-level exits.
The head of PhonePe's insurance arm, Vishal Gupta, stepped down this month to launch a new start-up after spending more than a decade at the company.
In June, Akash Dongre, the co-founder and chief product officer of PhonePe-owned Indus Appstore, stepped down. The chief executive officer of PhonePe's stockbroking platform Share.Market, Ujjwal Jain, quit in May.
In contrast, industry peer Paytm generated ₹8,437 crore in revenue from operations in FY26. The company's full-year profit stood at ₹553 crore.
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Topics : PhonePe Q1 results Company News
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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 10:18 PM IST