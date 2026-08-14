PhysicsWallah Q1FY27 net loss narrows to Rs 88 crore, revenue rises 24%

Education technology company PhysicsWallah's net loss narrowed in the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) to ₹88.28 crore, from ₹127 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, loss increased from ₹69.14 crore in Q4FY26. PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,053.95 crore, up 24.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹847.09 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹52 crore, with margin improving to 4.9 per cent. Total expenses jumped 18.29 per cent to ₹1,247.02 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹1,054.2 crore a year ago. The expenses for the company stood at ₹1,035.19 crore a quarter ago.

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s treasury stood at ₹5,601 crore including initial public offering (IPO) proceeds. The Noida-headquartered firm went public in November last year.

Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PhysicsWallah, said the quarter marks an important milestone in the company’s journey towards sustainable profitability. “We continued to expand our learner base across online, offline, K-12 and other new categories, reflecting a funnel that is getting deeper and wider. Our focus remains on scaling up this tech-led affordable online education platform while maintaining disciplined capital allocation,” Pandey said.

The impact of cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (Neet) examination due to the paper leak controversy was evident on the business. The company said that the exam cycle was delayed this year, resulting in a temporary shift in the timing of enrolments and lower Neet enrolments during Q1FY27.

“Collections from online Neet batches declined 28 per cent in Q1, entirely attributable to this calendar shift. The exam and result cycle that normally drives peak activity inside Q1 was compressed and pushed roughly a month later, well outside the reporting quarter,” it said in its letter to shareholders.

The company's online revenue grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹549 crore, while the revenue from offline segment rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹490 crore.

According to the company, online K-12 and early learning continued to gain strong traction, with enrolments increasing 41 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.78 million from 0.55 million, while segment revenue grew 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹105 crore from ₹56 crore.