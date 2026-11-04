PhysicsWallah Q2FY27 profit doubles to ₹142 crore, revenue rises 18%

Education technology company PhysicsWallah on Wednesday saw its net profit for the second quarter of 2026-2027 (Q2FY27) almost double to ₹142.29 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company reported profit at ₹69.72 crore.

The net profit in Q2FY27 follows a loss of ₹87.04 crore in Q1FY27.

PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,242.26 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,051.24 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, its total expenses jumped 10.5 per cent to ₹1,105.4 crore in the quarter ended September, up from ₹999.55 crore a year ago. The expenses for the company stood at ₹1,242.17 crore a quarter ago.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹348 crore, and adjusted Ebitda stood at ₹399 crore. Its treasury as of September 30, 2026 stood at ₹5,268 crore, inclusive of proceeds from the initial public offering.

Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of PhysicsWallah, said: “This quarter shows the strength of our model. We delivered record revenue and a sharp improvement in profitability, while our learner base kept widening across K-12, vernacular and new categories. Our focus remains on scaling affordable, tech-led education with disciplined capital allocation.”

In the last quarter, the company had said that on account of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) paper leak controversy, the exam cycle was delayed, resulting in a temporary shift in the timing of enrolments and lower NEET enrolments during Q1. However, in Q2, NEET enrolments grew over 30 per cent, as demand delayed by the NEET UG postponement came through.

Outside of the JEE-NEET examinations, PhysicsWallah said the growth was broadening as other categories made up 73.8 per cent of online enrolments, up from 64.8 per cent. Notably, boards and CUET enrolments rose 130 per cent to 455,000, foundation enrolments rose 15 per cent to 570,000, and vernacular enrolments rose 77 per cent to 123,000.

The company's online revenue grew 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹694 crore, while the revenue from offline segment rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹541 crore.

On expansion in the South Indian market, PhysicsWallah said there are about 15 million students in its addressable market across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The company said that in the first half of the ongoing calendar year, learners on the PhysicsWallah app from the South Indian region rose 32 per cent to 410,000 and paid learners rose 14 per cent to 117,000. The company currently has 63 centres across the south.