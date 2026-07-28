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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Pine Labs posts ₹19.6 crore Q1 FY27 profit as revenue rises nearly 20%

Pine Labs posts ₹19.6 crore Q1 FY27 profit as revenue rises nearly 20%

The fintech reported a four-fold rise in first-quarter profit despite a higher effective tax rate, while revenue growth was supported by investments in sales and merchant expansion

Pine labs

Photo: Company website

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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Fintech major Pine Labs reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27 at ₹19.57 crore, against ₹4.79 crore a year earlier.
 
However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's profit declined 67 per cent from ₹59.36 crore in Q4FY26.
 
Pine Labs said its effective tax rate for the quarter was higher at 48 per cent, resulting in a lower flow-through from pre-tax profit to net profit. The company expects the rate to taper to 28-30 per cent for FY27 and normalise to around 25-26 per cent from FY28.
 
“...a few of our global (foreign) entities are yet to turn PAT-profitable at an entity level. Losses in these entities are not available as a tax offset against profits elsewhere, which pushes up the consolidated effective tax rate,” it said in an earnings release.
 
 
The company’s revenue from operations grew 19.64 per cent to ₹736.92 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹615.91 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, it rose 5.2 per cent from ₹700.51 crore in Q4FY26.

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Pine Labs' expenses rose 10.7 per cent to ₹728.14 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹657.86 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, they increased 6.7 per cent from ₹681.92 crore in Q4FY26.
 
The company added around 500 sales employees over the past year through targeted investments in high-growth segments.
 
The sales productivity of these investments made in Q1 will be visible later, the company said.
 
Pine Labs had a net cash balance of ₹2,123 crore as of the end of Q1FY27. The company added more than 40 new merchants during the quarter.
 

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Topics : Pine Labs Q1 results Fintech

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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