Pine Labs Q1 result: Revenue rises 20% to ₹737 crore; profit grows fourfold

Pine Labs Limited’s consolidated net profit rose more than fourfold to ₹19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹4.79 crore in the year-ago period, as income grew faster than expenses.

Revenue from operations increased 19.6 per cent to ₹736.92 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), compared with ₹615.91 crore a year earlier.

Pine Labs turns profitable before tax

Total income rose 17.3 per cent to ₹765.87 crore, while total expenses increased 10.7 per cent to ₹728.14 crore.

Pine Labs recorded a profit before tax of ₹37.73 crore, compared with a loss of ₹4.84 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company did not report any exceptional item in either period.

Tax expense was ₹18.16 crore in the latest quarter, against a tax credit of ₹9.63 crore a year earlier. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹0.17 from ₹0.05.

Transaction and related costs rose 62.9 per cent to ₹96.96 crore. Other expenses increased 22.3 per cent to ₹158.72 crore, while employee benefit expenses declined 8.2 per cent to ₹267.52 crore.

Contribution margin contracts to 72.3 per cent

The company’s contribution profit increased 11 per cent to ₹532.62 crore from ₹479.78 crore. However, contribution margin contracted by about 562 basis points to 72.3 per cent as contribution profit grew more slowly than revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a company-defined measure, was ₹126 crore, representing 17.1 per cent of revenue.

Revenue from the digital infrastructure and transaction platform segment rose 14.9 per cent to ₹499.12 crore. Issuing and acquiring platform revenue increased 31 per cent to ₹237.80 crore.

Platform GTV reaches ₹4.22 trillion

Pine Labs said its platform processed gross transaction value (GTV) of about ₹4.22 trillion during the quarter across 2.01 billion transactions.

The number of digital checkout points increased 18 per cent to 2.17 million, while the merchant base reached 1.15 million. More than 70 per cent of transactions were processed through the Unified Payments Interface.

International revenue was ₹114 crore, accounting for about 15.5 per cent of consolidated revenue. The company operated across 22 countries.

Flow, affordability and transaction-processing GTV exceeded ₹91,000 crore after growing more than 54 per cent. UPI GTV increased more than 80 per cent, while dynamic currency conversion GTV grew over 40 per cent, according to the press release.