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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Piramal Finance Q1 result: Profit climbs 67%; revenue up 28% to ₹3,368 cr

Piramal Finance Q1 result: Profit climbs 67%; revenue up 28% to ₹3,368 cr

Total income increased 27.5% to ₹3,429.54 crore, while interest income rose 28.9% and profit before tax climbed 47.2% year-on-year

Piramal Finance

The year-ago consolidated figures were restated to reflect the composite scheme of arrangement between Piramal Finance and Piramal Enterprises from the beginning of the reporting period

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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Piramal Finance’s consolidated net profit rose 66.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹460.98 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while total income increased 27.5 per cent. The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of ₹276.37 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company’s board also approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through equity shares, convertible securities, non-convertible debentures with warrants or other equity-linked instruments, subject to market conditions and regulatory and shareholder approvals.
 
Revenue from operations increased 27.6 per cent to ₹3,368.27 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹2,639.25 crore a year earlier. Other income rose 20.5 per cent to ₹61.27 crore, taking total income to ₹3,429.54 crore.
 
 
The year-ago consolidated figures were restated to reflect the composite scheme of arrangement between Piramal Finance and Piramal Enterprises from the beginning of the reporting period.
 
Interest income rises nearly 29%

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Interest income, the group’s largest revenue component, increased 28.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,085.48 crore. Fees and commission income rose 11 per cent to ₹126.83 crore.
 
Total expenses increased 25 per cent to ₹3,085.42 crore from ₹2,467.44 crore.
 
Finance costs rose 16.2 per cent to ₹1,733.86 crore, while employee-benefit expenses increased 11.8 per cent to ₹504.16 crore. Other expenses grew 8.2 per cent to ₹329.21 crore.
 
The company recorded impairment allowances of ₹273.59 crore during the quarter, compared with a reversal of ₹226.83 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Profit before the share of earnings from associates and joint ventures, exceptional items and tax rose 54.5 per cent to ₹344.12 crore. The group’s share of net profit from associates and joint ventures increased 26.2 per cent to ₹98.87 crore.
 
Profit before tax consequently rose 47.2 per cent to ₹442.99 crore from ₹301.03 crore.
 
Basic earnings per share increased to ₹20.38 from ₹12.22, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹20.27 from ₹12.13.
 
Other comprehensive income boosts total earnings
 
Other comprehensive income stood at ₹200.15 crore, compared with ₹33.13 crore a year earlier. This included a ₹155.12 crore share of other comprehensive income from associates and joint ventures.
 
Total comprehensive income increased to ₹661.13 crore from ₹309.50 crore.
 
Net profit attributable to the company’s owners stood at ₹459.12 crore, while profit attributable to non-controlling interests was ₹1.86 crore.
 
Board approves fundraising of up to ₹4,000 crore
 
Piramal Finance said the proposed fundraising could be undertaken through qualified institutional placements, preferential allotments, private placements, a rights issue or another permitted route in one or more tranches.
 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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