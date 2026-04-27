Piramal Finance Q4FY26 net profit jumps nearly 5x on exceptional gains

Piramal Finance reported a sharp jump in profitability in the March quarter, aided by one-off gains, even as core operating trends remained steady. The company’s net profit surged 390 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 502 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 102 crore a year ago, and rose 25 per cent sequentially.

The bottom line was supported by exceptional income of Rs 1,590 crore during the quarter, including gains from stake sales. The stock, however, ended 1.4 per cent lower at Rs 1,837.90 per share.

During the quarter, the company completed the sale of its stake in Shriram Life Insurance for Rs 600 crore and received $148 million in deferred consideration from the sale of Piramal Imaging, contributing to the exceptional gains. It also secured $350 million in inaugural development finance institution (DFI) funding from International Finance Corporation and Asian Development Bank.

Operationally, net interest income (NII) rose 41 per cent YoY to Rs 1,362 crore, driven by a 28 per cent increase in interest income to Rs 3,038 crore. However, provisions surged to Rs 1,787 crore from Rs 531 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to legacy exposures, weighing on core profitability.

Margins improved during the quarter, with net interest margin (NIM) expanding to 6.5 per cent, up 23 basis points sequentially, supported by a better portfolio mix and lower borrowing costs. The average cost of borrowings declined to 8.84 per cent, down 29 basis points year-on-year.

Asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.3 per cent, while net NPAs were at 1.6 per cent. In the retail portfolio, 90+ days past due (DPD) improved 20 basis points sequentially to 0.6 per cent.

Assets under management (AUM) rose 25 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.01 trillion, led by continued traction in the retail segment. Retail AUM grew 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 85,885 crore and accounted for 85 per cent of the overall book.

Disbursements remained strong, with retail disbursements rising 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,101 crore, while wholesale 2.0 disbursements increased 63 per cent to Rs 2,782 crore.

Operating efficiency improved, with operating expenses to AUM declining to 3.4 per cent from 4 per cent a year ago. Return on AUM for the growth business improved to 2.1 per cent from 1.8 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The company maintained a strong liquidity position, with cash and liquid investments of Rs 8,640 crore as of March-end.