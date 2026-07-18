PNB Q1 profit triples to ₹5,253 crore; margins remain below guidance

Punjab National Bank's net profit for the June quarter more than tripled on a favourable base a year ago. However, the bank's underlying operating performance remained mixed, with net interest income growth muted and net interest margin remaining below the lender's guidance for the current financial year.

The Delhi-based bank's net profit jumped 214 per cent to Rs 5,253 crore in the June quarter. Sequentially, the bottom line rose only marginally from Rs 5,225 crore in January-March.

PNB had posted an extraordinarily low profit of Rs 1,675 crore in the year-ago period after shifting to a lower tax regime, which led to a one-time charge of Rs 3,324 crore. Excluding the one-time cost, PNB's profit growth would have been only 5 per cent year-on-year in Q1FY27.

The state-owned bank's net interest income (NII) for the June quarter stood at Rs 10,798 crore, up 2 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The lender has guided for its NII to rise 7 per cent in FY27 after registering a 2 per cent fall in FY26. PNB's net interest margin (NIM) was 2.5 per cent in the June quarter, higher than 2.47 per cent in the preceding quarter but lower than 2.70 per cent in April-June 2025. The margin was also below the bank's FY27 guidance of 2.6-2.7 per cent.

The bank's management nevertheless retained its NIM and NII guidance for the year, saying the benefit of deposit repricing would become more visible in the coming quarters.

Loan growth remained healthy at 12.7 per cent, reflecting sustained demand across segments. However, deposits grew only 8.5 per cent, mirroring the funding challenge facing the banking industry.

The lender is banking on foreign currency non-resident (FCNR(B)) deposits. The management said it has already mobilised around $490 million under the FCNR(B) scheme and expects the amount to rise to $2-2.5 billion by September 30, following the government's push for banks to attract NRI deposits.

PNB's provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 792 crore in April-June from Rs 906 crore in the preceding quarter but nearly doubled from Rs 396 crore a year ago. The bank also made a floating provision of Rs 390 crore in preparation for the Reserve Bank of India's Expected Credit Loss norms, which are due to come into effect next year. As of June 30, the bank held floating provisions of Rs 2,435 crore, it said in a statement.

The decline in provisions for bad loans coincided with an improvement in asset quality. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.78 per cent as of June 30 from 2.95 per cent as of March 31 and 3.78 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.28 per cent from 0.29 per cent as of March 31 and 0.38 per cent at the end of June 2025.

The bank's slippage ratio was 0.68 per cent in the June quarter, lower than 0.94 per cent at the end of March and 0.71 per cent a year earlier. Although the slippage ratio fell, fresh slippages rose to Rs 1,996 crore in Q1 from Rs 1,792 crore a year ago. Sequentially, fresh slippages declined sharply from Rs 2,674 crore in Q4FY26.

The June-quarter performance indicates that PNB's earnings are increasingly shifting from lower credit costs to improvements in core banking operations. While asset quality continues to strengthen, sustaining profit growth through the rest of FY27 will depend on the bank's ability to deliver the margin and NII recovery it has guided for, even as competition for deposits remains intense.