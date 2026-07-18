PNB Q1FY27 result: Net profit jumps over threefold to ₹5,253 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported an over three-fold jump in standalone net profit at ₹5,253 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,675 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter under review remained static at ₹37,231 crore, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

However, the lender's interest income increased marginally to ₹32,897 crore, from ₹31,964 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the period, the bank's operating profit rose to ₹7,519 crore, as compared to ₹7,081 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.78 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.78 per cent a year ago.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in absolute terms declined by ₹7,292 crore to ₹35,381 crore from ₹42,673 crore, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) eased by ₹699 crore to ₹3,433 crore from ₹4,132 crore as on June 2025.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.26 per cent, as against 0.38 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions for bad loans rose to ₹792 crore during the first quarter, as compared to ₹396 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 18.13 per cent from 17.5 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.