PNB Q1FY27 result: Net profit jumps over threefold to ₹5,253 crore
Punjab National Bank reported an over threefold rise in June quarter net profit, aided by improved asset quality and higher operating profit, even as total income remained largely unchanged
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Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday reported an over three-fold jump in standalone net profit at ₹5,253 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The state-owned bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,675 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income in the quarter under review remained static at ₹37,231 crore, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
However, the lender's interest income increased marginally to ₹32,897 crore, from ₹31,964 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
During the period, the bank's operating profit rose to ₹7,519 crore, as compared to ₹7,081 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
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The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.78 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.78 per cent a year ago.
Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) in absolute terms declined by ₹7,292 crore to ₹35,381 crore from ₹42,673 crore, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) eased by ₹699 crore to ₹3,433 crore from ₹4,132 crore as on June 2025.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.26 per cent, as against 0.38 per cent in the year-ago period.
However, provisions for bad loans rose to ₹792 crore during the first quarter, as compared to ₹396 crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 18.13 per cent from 17.5 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 2:38 PM IST