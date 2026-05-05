PNB Q4 result: Profit rises 14.4% to ₹5,225 crore; asset quality improves

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a 14.4 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹5,225 crore for the three months ended March 2026, driven by higher interest income.

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹4,567 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the bank's total income fell to ₹36,319 crore during the quarter under review from ₹36,705 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Boost your portfolio with these top 15 Nifty500 high dividend yield stocks

Interest income grew to ₹32,157crore from ₹31,989 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) improved to 2.95 per cent of gross advances as compared to 3.95 per cent by the end of March 2025.

Similarly, net NPAs came down to 0.29 per cent from 0.4 per cent.

The board also recommended a dividend of ₹3 per equity share for FY 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the bank.