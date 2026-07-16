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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Polycab India Q1 result: Profit rises 33%, revenue grows 39% to ₹8,210 cr

Polycab India Q1 result: Profit rises 33%, revenue grows 39% to ₹8,210 cr

Revenue from operations rose 39% to ₹8,209.73 crore, while wires and cables revenue grew 37.7% and FMEG revenue increased 67.6%

Polycab

Revenue from the wires and cables segment, Polycab’s largest business, rose 37.7 per cent to ₹7,201.79 crore from ₹5,228.65 crore. Photo: X@PolycabIndia

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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Polycab India’s consolidated net profit rose 32.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹796.65 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue from operations increased 39 per cent. The company had posted a net profit of ₹599.70 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Revenue from operations increased to ₹8,209.73 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹5,905.98 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 38.9 per cent to ₹8,314.65 crore.
 
Sequentially, net profit increased 1.4 per cent from ₹785.60 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while revenue declined 7.4 per cent from ₹8,864.48 crore. The company said the March-quarter numbers were balancing figures between the audited full-year results and the published nine-month figures.
 
 
Material costs rise nearly 45%
 
Total expenses increased 39.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,256.42 crore, from ₹5,185.33 crore.

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Total material costs, comprising raw-material consumption, stock-in-trade purchases, inventory changes and project costs, increased 44.8 per cent to ₹6,252.01 crore. The cost of materials consumed alone rose 55.6 per cent to ₹6,512.35 crore.
 
Employee-benefit expenses increased 19.5 per cent to ₹261.48 crore, while finance costs rose 56.1 per cent to ₹80.02 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 20 per cent to ₹102.87 crore.
 
Profit before tax rose 32.2 per cent to ₹1,058.22 crore from ₹800.59 crore. The profit-before-tax margin, measured against revenue from operations, narrowed by about 67 basis points to 12.9 per cent from 13.6 per cent.
 
Basic earnings per share increased to ₹52.09 from ₹39.36, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹51.94 from ₹39.21. 
 
Wires and cables revenue grows 37.7%
 
Revenue from the wires and cables segment, Polycab’s largest business, rose 37.7 per cent to ₹7,201.79 crore from ₹5,228.65 crore.
 
The segment result increased 24.9 per cent to ₹959.39 crore. Sequentially, however, wires and cables revenue declined 7.2 per cent and the segment result fell 5.8 per cent.
 
Fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) revenue increased 67.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹761.15 crore. The segment result rose more than sixfold to ₹60.63 crore from ₹9.55 crore.
 
Engineering, procurement and construction revenue declined 11.4 per cent to ₹307.74 crore, though its segment result increased 26.4 per cent to ₹33.83 crore.
 
Final dividend of ₹47 per share paid
 
Polycab said shareholders approved a final dividend of ₹47 per equity share at the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026. The company paid a total dividend of ₹707.99 crore on the same day.
 

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Topics : Q1 results Polycab India Polycab

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

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