Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Prestige Estates Q1 profit drops 19% despite 16% rise in revenue

Prestige Estates Q1 profit drops 19% despite 16% rise in revenue

Higher contractor and land costs weigh on earnings even as revenue, collections and commercial leasing remain strong during the quarter

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Earlier this month, Prestige said it recorded residential pre-sales of ₹6,579 crore in Q1 FY27, down 45.74 per cent Y-o-Y amid a high base in Q1 FY26

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects' profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of FY27 declined 19.35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,675.10 crore, up 15.94 per cent Y-o-Y. Total expenses for Q1 FY27 also increased 22.14 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher contractor and land costs.
 
On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, Prestige's revenue was down 34.33 per cent, while profit declined 5.67 per cent.
 
Earlier this month, Prestige said it recorded residential pre-sales of ₹6,579 crore in Q1 FY27, down 45.74 per cent Y-o-Y amid a high base in Q1 FY26.
 
 
The company had recorded pre-sales of ₹12,126.4 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by a strong response to its maiden project in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Also Read

q1 results, company quarter 1

Waaree Energies Q1 net profit up 15%; revenue climbs 79% on strong demand

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta's demerged firms post mixed Q1; iron & steel shines, power slips

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

Stable demand and steady margins positive for Hindustan Unileverpremium

Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 PAT rises 23%; disbursements surge, AUM grows 24%

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Ports Q1 results: PAT rises 9% to ₹3,620 crore on higher revenue

 
In Q1 FY27, Prestige's sales volume stood at 6.04 million square feet (msf), down 36.75 per cent Y-o-Y. The company sold 3,337 units in Q1 FY27, compared with 4,718 units in Q1 FY26.
 
The company's average realisation for apartments stood at ₹11,193 per square foot in Q1 FY27, down 16.08 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, the average realisation for plotted developments stood at ₹8,043 per square foot, up 9.53 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The average realisations for the quarter primarily reflected the geographical mix of sales, with Hyderabad accounting for nearly half of quarterly sales following the successful launch of Prestige Golden Grove, the company had noted.
 
Prestige's collections for the quarter stood at ₹4,802.2 crore, up 6.17 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by healthy customer demand and strong project execution.
 
During the quarter, Prestige launched three residential projects and one commercial project with a combined developable area of 20.16 msf across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The gross development value (GDV) of the residential projects was around ₹12,000 crore.
 
Across its commercial office portfolio, Prestige recorded gross leasing of 1.5 msf during the quarter. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the commercial portfolio stood at ₹756 crore.
 
Prestige's retail portfolio recorded gross turnover (GTO) across malls of ₹737 crore, representing 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The company's malls recorded footfalls of 5.2 million during the quarter, reflecting sustained consumer demand and retailer confidence.
 
Further, Prestige had noted that its hospitality business delivered a healthy operating performance during the quarter, recording competitive average room rates (ARRs) and strong occupancy levels, supported by continued growth in business and leisure travel demand.
 

More From This Section

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

Cognizant Q2 profit dips 1.4%; lowers upper end of annual growth guidance

Eicher Motors Limited

Eicher Motors Q1 profit up 21%; Royal Enfield logs record quarterly sales

kpit, logo

KPIT Q1 profit drops 32%, revenue rises 9% despite auto headwinds

Vedanta

Vedanta Oil and Gas Q1 swings to ₹945 crore profit on a slump-sale gain

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q1 result: Net profit falls 11.5% to ₹428.8 crore

Topics : Prestige Estates Real Estate Real Estate News Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance