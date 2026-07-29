Prestige Estates Q1 profit drops 19% despite 16% rise in revenue

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects' profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of FY27 declined 19.35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,675.10 crore, up 15.94 per cent Y-o-Y. Total expenses for Q1 FY27 also increased 22.14 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher contractor and land costs.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, Prestige's revenue was down 34.33 per cent, while profit declined 5.67 per cent.

Earlier this month, Prestige said it recorded residential pre-sales of ₹6,579 crore in Q1 FY27, down 45.74 per cent Y-o-Y amid a high base in Q1 FY26.

The company had recorded pre-sales of ₹12,126.4 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by a strong response to its maiden project in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In Q1 FY27, Prestige's sales volume stood at 6.04 million square feet (msf), down 36.75 per cent Y-o-Y. The company sold 3,337 units in Q1 FY27, compared with 4,718 units in Q1 FY26.

The company's average realisation for apartments stood at ₹11,193 per square foot in Q1 FY27, down 16.08 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, the average realisation for plotted developments stood at ₹8,043 per square foot, up 9.53 per cent Y-o-Y.

The average realisations for the quarter primarily reflected the geographical mix of sales, with Hyderabad accounting for nearly half of quarterly sales following the successful launch of Prestige Golden Grove, the company had noted.

Prestige's collections for the quarter stood at ₹4,802.2 crore, up 6.17 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by healthy customer demand and strong project execution.

During the quarter, Prestige launched three residential projects and one commercial project with a combined developable area of 20.16 msf across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The gross development value (GDV) of the residential projects was around ₹12,000 crore.

Across its commercial office portfolio, Prestige recorded gross leasing of 1.5 msf during the quarter. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the commercial portfolio stood at ₹756 crore.

Prestige's retail portfolio recorded gross turnover (GTO) across malls of ₹737 crore, representing 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The company's malls recorded footfalls of 5.2 million during the quarter, reflecting sustained consumer demand and retailer confidence.

Further, Prestige had noted that its hospitality business delivered a healthy operating performance during the quarter, recording competitive average room rates (ARRs) and strong occupancy levels, supported by continued growth in business and leisure travel demand.