Prestige Estates Q2 profit declines 44% as revenue falls 15% to ₹2,060 cr

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects reported a 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹256 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with ₹457 crore in the corresponding period last financial year, according to the company's quarterly results.

Revenue from operations fell 15 per cent YoY to ₹2,060 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹2,432 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 23 per cent from ₹2,675 crore in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, total expenses declined 12.5 per cent YoY to ₹1,860 crore in the second quarter, compared with ₹2,126 crore in the year-ago period, while on a sequential basis, expenses fell 24 per cent from ₹2,460 crore in Q1FY27.

In its operational update in October, the company had said it planned to launch residential projects worth around ₹40,000 crore in the second half of FY27, around 2.5 times the launch value recorded in the first half.

The company's sales bookings rose 20 per cent YoY to ₹7,225 crore in Q2FY27, as per the update.

The company has also shelved plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its hospitality arm, Prestige Hospitality Ventures, which was expected to raise up to ₹2,700 crore, citing strategic considerations and uncertain market conditions.