Prestige Estates Q4 result: Net profit jumps 10-fold to ₹250 crore
Total income also more than doubled to ₹4,143.5 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹1,589.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year
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Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has posted a 10-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹250.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Its net profit stood at ₹25 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher income.
Total income also more than doubled to ₹4,143.5 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹1,589.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's net profit jumped over two times to ₹1,195.5 crore from ₹467.5 crore in the preceding year.
Total income rose to ₹13,195.5 crore last fiscal from ₹7,735.5 crore during 2024-25.
Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:26 AM IST