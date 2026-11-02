PTC India Q2 net profit drops over 28% to ₹159 crore on increased expenses

PTC India on Monday posted a more than 28 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.10 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of increased expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 222.05 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the second quarter of FY27, the company's total income, however, increased to Rs 5,958.24 crore from Rs 5,585.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased to Rs 5,788.97 crore from Rs 5,287.25 crore in the July-September period FY26.

In a statement, PTC India said its trading volume grew by 24 per cent to 32.46 BUs (billion units) in Q2 FY27 on a standalone basis.

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, MD & CEO, PTC India Ltd, said Trades across different tenures have contributed to the growth in the second quarter.

"The cross-border power from Bhutan has shown a significant dip due to higher domestic requirements in Bhutan, leading to a decrease in trading income to that extent," he said.