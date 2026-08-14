Puravankara posts ₹29 crore profit in Q1FY27 as revenue jumps nearly 62%

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) of ₹28.93 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1FY27), compared to a loss of ₹67.68 crore in Q1FY26. The company's revenue (from operations) in Q1FY27 jumped 61.84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹848.72 crore. The company said the performance was backed by improving realisations and disciplined execution across its residential and commercial portfolio. Puravankara's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded to 25 per cent in Q1FY27 from 15 per cent in Q1FY26. Its average realisation from sales rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,589 per square foot, while customer collections for the quarter grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,199 crore.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, “Q1 FY27 reflects the continued strengthening of our operating performance, with healthy growth in revenue, pre-sales and collections, alongside improved margins. As our portfolio progresses through completion and handover, we expect this execution momentum to support earnings visibility, with 2,777 completed units currently pending revenue recognition.”

Earlier, the company reported pre-sales of ₹1,439 crore in Q1FY27, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y.

During the quarter under review, Puravankara's operating inflows stood at ₹1,423 crore, against operating outflows of ₹1,078 crore, resulting in an operating surplus of ₹345 crore.

During the quarter, the company added ₹5,200 crore of gross development value (GDV) through four land transactions in Bengaluru to its portfolio.

“We continue to balance growth with disciplined capital allocation. With a strong launch pipeline and an estimated surplus of ₹19,831 crore over the next 3-5 years, we remain focused on delivering our FY27 sales guidance of ₹11,200 crore,” Puravankara added.

The company has 20.48 million square feet of planned launches across the southern and western Indian markets, with an approximate GDV of ₹27,300 crore, with the majority of the pipeline concentrated in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The estimated future cash flow potential from total new launches (excluding new phases) is around ₹8,636 crore.

In Q1FY27, Puravankara entered into a definitive agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC for the sale of its commercial property Purva Zentech, in Bengaluru, at an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore.

The company's net debt as of June 2026 stood at ₹2,836 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57 times.

Additionally, Puravankara's shares listed on the BSE closed at ₹219 per equity share.