Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Puravankara Q4FY26 result: Net profit at ₹110 crore, revenue doubles

Puravankara Q4FY26 result: Net profit at ₹110 crore, revenue doubles

Total income more than doubled to ₹1,540.99 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 from ₹563.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

real estate, MUFG

The company had posted a net loss of ₹88 crore in the year-ago period | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹109.95 crore in the March quarter on better income.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to ₹1,540.99 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 from ₹563.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

During the 2025-26, Puravankara Ltd net profit stood at ₹56.75 crore as against a net loss of 182.92 crore in the preceding year.

Total income increased to ₹3,846.42 crore last fiscal from ₹2,093.13 crore in the preceding year.

 

As of March 31, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's total land bank is 40 million sq ft and ongoing projects add up to 36.69 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

q4 results today

Q4 results: BEL, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Karnataka Bank, 122 more on May 19

IGL

IGL Q4 net profit falls 25% to ₹338.75 crore amid West Asia crisispremium

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 51% to ₹129 crore

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

q4 results today

Q4 results: Indian Oil, IGL, Zydus Wellness, JSW Cement, 93 more on May 18

Topics : Puravankara Puravankara Projects Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table