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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PVR INOX posts Q4FY26 net profit of ₹186 crore; revenue rises 25.8%

PVR INOX posts Q4FY26 net profit of ₹186 crore; revenue rises 25.8%

PVR INOX revenue from operations was up 25.8 per cent at ₹1,547 crore in the March quarter

Inox, PVR Inox

Photo: Bloomberg

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

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Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Monday reported a profit of ₹187 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.
 
The company had reported a loss of ₹125 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. 
PVR INOX revenue from operations was up 25.8 per cent at ₹1,547 crore in the March quarter.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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