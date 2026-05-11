PVR INOX posts Q4FY26 net profit of ₹186 crore; revenue rises 25.8%
PVR INOX revenue from operations was up 25.8 per cent at ₹1,547 crore in the March quarter
Aman Sahu New Delhi
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Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Monday reported a profit of ₹187 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.
The company had reported a loss of ₹125 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.
PVR INOX revenue from operations was up 25.8 per cent at ₹1,547 crore in the March quarter.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:44 PM IST