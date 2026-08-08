Q1 results: ABFRL, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i, and 79 more on Aug 8
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Power Mech Projects, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, and Oswal Pumps are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Power Mech Projects, Affle 3i, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Greenpanel Industries, HBL Engineering, Lumax Industries, Ceigall India, Apollo Micro Systems, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, and Oswal Pumps are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Salzer Electronics, IKIO Technologies, Banco Products (India), Indo Farm Equipment, Roto Pumps, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Atul Auto, Mangalam Cement, JG Chemicals, Eveready Industries India, Captain Polyplast, Nitin Spinners, Rushil Decor, IFGL Refractories, Studds Accessories, Windsor Machines, Pritika Auto Industries, Captain Pipes, Commercial Syn Bags, Orbit Exports, Divyashakti, B&A, Mishtann Foods, Damodar Industries, and KPT Industries.
State Bank of India Q1 result highlights
State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹21,121 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by strong loan growth and beating market expectations.
Net interest income (NII) rose 14.41 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,992 crore, helped by an 18.63 per cent increase in overall loans. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 2.86 per cent from 2.89 per cent a year earlier, although domestic NIM improved 7 basis points sequentially to 3 per cent, in line with its 3 per cent guidance for FY27.
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SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank expects to mobilise $10 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap scheme.
Market highlights from August 7
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, weighed down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices.
The BSE Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 24,570.65.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Trent were among the top losers on the Nifty50, while Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top gainers.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.05 per cent. Among sectors, financial services and private banks were the biggest laggards, while auto and IT stocks outperformed.
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 8
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
- Affle 3i Ltd
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Alfa Ica (India) Ltd
- Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
- Anant Raj Ltd
- Anmol India Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Atul Auto Ltd
- Banco Products (India) Ltd
- BCC Fuba India Ltd
- B&A Ltd
- BSEL Algo Ltd
- Captain Pipes Ltd
- Ceigall India Ltd
- Colab Platforms Ltd
- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
- Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd
- Captain Polyplast Ltd
- Damodar Industries Ltd
- Darshan Orna Ltd
- Delhivery Ltd
- Divyashakti Ltd
- Eveready Industries India Ltd
- Ganga Papers India Ltd
- Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
- Greenpanel Industries Ltd
- HBL Engineering Ltd
- Hisar Metal Industries Ltd
- IFGL Refractories Ltd
- IKIO Technologies Ltd
- IMP Powers Ltd
- Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
- ISF Ltd
- Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
- James Warren Tea Ltd
- Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd
- JG Chemicals Ltd
- Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
- Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
- Kiran Vyapar Ltd
- KPT Industries Ltd
- Lambodhara Textile Ltd
- Lumax Industries Ltd
- Mangalam Cement Ltd
- Mawana Sugars Ltd
- Mayur Floorings Ltd
- Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
- Mishtann Foods Ltd
- Nitin Spinners Ltd
- Nutech Global Ltd
- Orbit Exports Ltd
- Oswal Pumps Ltd
- Oxford Industries Ltd
- Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd
- Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
- PNC Infratech Ltd
- Power Mech Projects Ltd
- Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
- Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
- Purity Flexpack Ltd
- Rapicut Carbides Ltd
- RAS Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
- RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd
- Roto Pumps Ltd
- Rushil Decor Ltd
- South Asian Enterprises Ltd
- Salzer Electronics Ltd
- Sarvottam Finvest Ltd
- Savera Industries Ltd
- Senthil Infotek Ltd
- Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
- S.M. Gold Ltd
- Studds Accessories Ltd
- Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
- Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
- TVS Electronics Ltd
- Unifinz Capital India Ltd
- Vani Commercials Ltd
- WEP Solutions Ltd
- Windsor Machines Ltd
- Yash Innoventures Ltd
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Topics : Q1 results ABFRL Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Delhivery PNC Infratech Affle India BS Web Reports
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 10:04 AM IST