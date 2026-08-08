Q1 results: ABFRL, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i, and 79 more on Aug 8

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Power Mech Projects, Affle 3i, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Greenpanel Industries, HBL Engineering, Lumax Industries, Ceigall India, Apollo Micro Systems, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, and Oswal Pumps are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Salzer Electronics, IKIO Technologies, Banco Products (India), Indo Farm Equipment, Roto Pumps, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Atul Auto, Mangalam Cement, JG Chemicals, Eveready Industries India, Captain Polyplast, Nitin Spinners, Rushil Decor, IFGL Refractories, Studds Accessories, Windsor Machines, Pritika Auto Industries, Captain Pipes, Commercial Syn Bags, Orbit Exports, Divyashakti, B&A, Mishtann Foods, Damodar Industries, and KPT Industries.

State Bank of India Q1 result highlights

ALSO READ: SBI net profit rises 10% to ₹21,121 crore in Q1 on strong loan growth State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹21,121 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by strong loan growth and beating market expectations.

Net interest income (NII) rose 14.41 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,992 crore, helped by an 18.63 per cent increase in overall loans. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 2.86 per cent from 2.89 per cent a year earlier, although domestic NIM improved 7 basis points sequentially to 3 per cent, in line with its 3 per cent guidance for FY27.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank expects to mobilise $10 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap scheme.

Market highlights from August 7

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday , weighed down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 24,570.65.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Trent were among the top losers on the Nifty50, while Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top gainers.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.05 per cent. Among sectors, financial services and private banks were the biggest laggards, while auto and IT stocks outperformed.

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 8