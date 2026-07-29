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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Dabur India, 85 more on Jul 29

Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Dabur India, 85 more on Jul 29

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Birlasoft, Tata Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and Pine Labs are also to release their April-June earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 could outperform most of its Asian peers.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:03 AM IST

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Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, KPIT Technologies, Asian Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, and Bajaj Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include ACME Solar Holdings, Adf Foods, Aequs, Apcotex Industries, Black Buck, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Force Motors, HeidelbergCement India, Piramal Pharma, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company. 
 

Tata Capital Q1 results

 
Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Tata Capital reported a 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,547 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, driven by healthy loan growth.
 
 
The company's net interest income (NII) rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,571 crore, while total income increased 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,455 crore. Gross loans expanded 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.86 trillion as of June-end, while assets under management (AUM) grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.90 trillion. Retail and SME loans accounted for 85.4 per cent of the company's net AUM.
 
Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross Stage 3 assets declining to 1.9 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 2 per cent at the end of March. Net Stage 3 assets also eased to 0.8 per cent from 0.9 per cent over the same period.

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L&T Q1 results

 
Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in profit attributable to owners of the company for the first quarter (April-June) of FY27 at ₹3,926 crore, supported by higher revenue, increased other income and lower interest costs. The profit exceeded the Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹3,657.86 crore.
 
Revenue from operations rose 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67,942 crore, driven by progress across several business segments, the company said. Meanwhile, other income surged 75.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,377 crore, aided by a combination of lower debt and a higher investable cash surplus.
 

Market overview

 
The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 could outperform most of its Asian peers at the open amid mixed global cues and a fresh escalation in West Asia. At around 9:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 24,231, up 132 points.
 
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday morning as investors assessed the recent spike in energy prices following the renewed escalation in West Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.49 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 2.08 per cent. 
  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 29

 
ACME Solar Holdings
Adani Enterprises
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
ADF Foods
Aequs
Apcotex Industries
Asian Paints
Bajaj Housing Finance
BlackBuck
CarTrade Tech
Chalet Hotels
Colgate-Palmolive (India)
Craftsman Automation
Dabur India
Devyani International
Eicher Motors
eMudhra
Eris Lifesciences
Force Motors
Gokul Agro Resources
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
HeidelbergCement India
Hexaware Technologies
Honeywell Automation India
Indostar Capital Finance
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
JK Lakshmi Cement
KPIT Technologies
Karnataka Bank
Laxmi Organic Industries
Maharashtra Scooters
MAS Financial Services
MOIL
Meghmani Organics
MTAR Technologies
PCBL Chemical
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Piramal Pharma
Prestige Estates Projects
Quess Corp
Redington
Sharda Cropchem
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
Syngene International
Syrma SGS Technology
TBO TEK
TeamLease Services
Thangamayil Jewellery
Timex Group India
Triveni Engineering & Industries
V-Guard Industries
Vinati Organics
Vintage Coffee and Beverages
Waaree Energies
Zensar Technologies

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Topics : Q1 results Adani Enterprises Asian Paints Dabur India BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:03 AM IST

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