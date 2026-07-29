Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Dabur India, 85 more on Jul 29

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, KPIT Technologies, Asian Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, and Bajaj Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today

Some other firms that will announce their results today include ACME Solar Holdings, Adf Foods, Aequs, Apcotex Industries, Black Buck, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Force Motors, HeidelbergCement India, Piramal Pharma, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

Tata Capital Q1 results

The company's net interest income (NII) rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,571 crore, while total income increased 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,455 crore. Gross loans expanded 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.86 trillion as of June-end, while assets under management (AUM) grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.90 trillion. Retail and SME loans accounted for 85.4 per cent of the company's net AUM.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross Stage 3 assets declining to 1.9 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 2 per cent at the end of March. Net Stage 3 assets also eased to 0.8 per cent from 0.9 per cent over the same period.

L&T Q1 results

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in profit attributable to owners of the company for the first quarter (April-June) of FY27 at ₹3,926 crore, supported by higher revenue, increased other income and lower interest costs. The profit exceeded the Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹3,657.86 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67,942 crore, driven by progress across several business segments, the company said. Meanwhile, other income surged 75.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,377 crore, aided by a combination of lower debt and a higher investable cash surplus.

Market overview

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 could outperform most of its Asian peers at the open amid mixed global cues and a fresh escalation in West Asia. At around 9:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 24,231, up 132 points.

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday morning as investors assessed the recent spike in energy prices following the renewed escalation in West Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.49 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 2.08 per cent.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 29

ACME Solar Holdings

Adani Enterprises

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

ADF Foods

Aequs

Apcotex Industries

Asian Paints

Bajaj Housing Finance

BlackBuck

CarTrade Tech

Chalet Hotels

Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Craftsman Automation

Dabur India

Devyani International

Eicher Motors

eMudhra

Eris Lifesciences

Force Motors

Gokul Agro Resources

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

HeidelbergCement India

Hexaware Technologies

Honeywell Automation India

Indostar Capital Finance

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

JK Lakshmi Cement

KPIT Technologies

Karnataka Bank

Laxmi Organic Industries

Maharashtra Scooters

MAS Financial Services

MOIL

Meghmani Organics

MTAR Technologies

PCBL Chemical

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

Piramal Pharma

Prestige Estates Projects

Quess Corp

Redington

Sharda Cropchem

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

Syngene International

Syrma SGS Technology

TBO TEK

TeamLease Services

Thangamayil Jewellery

Timex Group India

Triveni Engineering & Industries

V-Guard Industries

Vinati Organics

Vintage Coffee and Beverages

Waaree Energies

Zensar Technologies