Q1 results: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Crisil among 45 firms on July 21

Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Crisil, Adani Energy Solutions, The Indian Hotels Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Total Gas, JSW Infrastructure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Bandhan Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Anthem Biosciences, Aavas Financiers, Granules India, Mastek, Sagility India, Hatsun Agro Product, Cyient DLM, Arvind Fashions, Medplus Health Services, Trident, Huhtamaki India, TVS Holdings, Ador Welding, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NIIT, Sunteck Realty, MPS, E2E Networks, HIL (now BirlaNu), Gabriel India, Infobeans Technologies, Nureca, NDTV, and Welspun Specialty Solutions.

Paytm Q1 result highlights

Paytm reported a 79 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹220 crore for the April–June quarter, while revenue from operations grew 28 per cent, driven by continued growth in its payments and financial services business.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,448 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,918 crore a year earlier and increased 8.1 per cent sequentially. Net profit also climbed 19.5 per cent from ₹184 crore reported in the January–March quarter.

Other income, however, fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹182 crore, although it was marginally higher than the ₹178 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Market overview for July 21

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with the futures trading 90 points lower at 24,170 as investors remained cautious amid persistent US-Iran tensions.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Paytm, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Angel One, SBI Funds Asian markets were mixed in early trade as traders tracked the latest geopolitical developments in West Asia. South Korea's Kospi declined 2.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.02 per cent.

Market sentiment remained fragile after US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Tehran "has to pay" for the deaths of three US servicemen, raising concerns over a further escalation in the conflict.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 slipped 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05 per cent.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 21