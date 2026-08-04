Q1 results: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Pidilite, Marico, and 131 more on Aug 4
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, NHPC, Kalyan Jewellers, Zydus Wellness, and Metro Brands are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Deepak Nitrite, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Godrej Properties, NHPC, Kalyan Jewellers India, Zydus Wellness, Metro Brands, Uno Minda, PNB Housing Finance, ASK Automotive, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Metropolis Healthcare, RITES, Symphony, and United Breweries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bharat Bijlee, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Castrol India, Timken India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Avalon Technologies, Bharti Hexacom, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Rashi Peripherals, Safari Industries (India), Welspun Enterprises, Ugro Capital, Advait Energy Transitions, Happy Forgings, Emami, KSB, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Graphite India, Hindustan Foods, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, and Fortis Malar Hospitals.
Bharti Airtel Q1 result preview
Bharti Airtel is expected to report a strong performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by steady subscriber additions, higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and a resilient Africa business.
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the telecom operator's revenue to grow around 15 per cent year-on-year, while net profit is projected to rise 26–45 per cent. ARPU is also likely to improve by up to 2 per cent during the quarter, with the company expected to continue gaining market share on the back of strong customer retention and favourable industry dynamics.
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Market overview for today
The GIFT Nifty pointed to a muted start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with the futures trading 14 points lower at 24,637 as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision.
Asian markets traded on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi declining 0.82 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.14 per cent as investors continued to track developments in the US-Iran conflict.
Overnight, Wall Street ended firmly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 gaining 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.13 per cent.
Oil prices were little changed after US President Donald Trump said ongoing negotiations represented Iran's "last chance" to reach a favourable agreement to end the conflict. Brent crude futures edged up 0.81 per cent to $84.45 a barrel.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 4
- Abhishek Integrations Ltd
- Adroit Infotech Ltd
- Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd
- Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
- Andhra Paper Ltd
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- ASK Automotive Ltd
- Avalon Technologies Ltd
- Bajaj Global Ltd
- BASF India Ltd
- Bharat Bijlee Ltd
- Bharat Seats Ltd
- Bharti Airtel Ltd
- Bharti Hexacom Ltd
- Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
- Capillary Technologies India Ltd
- Castrol India Ltd
- Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
- Chowgule Steamships Ltd
- Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd
- CL Educate Ltd
- Chetana Education Ltd
- Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd
- Dee Development Engineers Ltd
- Deepak Nitrite Ltd
- Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd
- Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
- Advait Energy Transitions Ltd (formerly Advait Infratech Ltd)
- EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
- ELANTAS Beck India Ltd
- Emami Ltd
- FGP Ltd
- Fine-Line Circuits Ltd
- Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
- Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
- Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
- Godrej Properties Ltd
- Graphite India Ltd
- Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
- Greaves Cotton Ltd
- Happy Forgings Ltd
- Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
- Hindustan Foods Ltd
- IITL Projects Ltd
- Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
- Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
- Jyoti Structures Ltd
- Kajaria Iron Castings Ltd
- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
- KDDL Ltd
- Kemp & Company Ltd
- Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
- KSB Ltd
- Likhami Consulting Ltd
- Looks Health Services Ltd
- Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Maithan Alloys Ltd
- CE Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia)
- Margo Finance Ltd
- Marico Ltd
- Master Trust Ltd
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
- Meson Valves India Ltd
- Metro Brands Ltd
- Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
- Modern Woollens Ltd
- Morepen Laboratories Ltd
- Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
- North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
- Neo Infracon Ltd
- Nettlinx Ltd
- NHPC Ltd
- Nile Ltd
- FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
- Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
- Optiemus Infracom Ltd
- Orkla India Ltd
- Permanent Magnets Ltd
- Phosphate Company Ltd
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd
- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
- Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
- PTC India Ltd
- Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd
- Regis Industries Ltd
- Repro India Ltd
- Resonance Specialities Ltd
- RITES Ltd
- Rashi Peripherals Ltd
- R Systems International Ltd
- Keystone Realtors Ltd
- Safari Industries (India) Ltd
- Sanchay Finvest Ltd
- Sanofi India Ltd
- Saregama India Ltd
- Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd
- SBL Infratech Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Shree Financials Ltd
- Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
- Shree Securities Ltd
- Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
- Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
- Sreeleathers Ltd
- Starlog Enterprises Ltd
- Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
- Sudeep Pharma Ltd
- Summit Securities Ltd
- Sundram Fasteners Ltd
- Symphony Ltd
- Syschem (India) Ltd
- Tashkent Investment Ltd
- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
- Timken India Ltd
- Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
- TPL Plastech Ltd
- Trejhara Solutions Ltd
- United Breweries Ltd
- Ugro Financial Ltd (older symbol retained in some datasets)
- Ugro Capital Ltd
- Uniparts India Ltd
- Uno Minda Ltd
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Ventive Hospitality Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- Welspun Enterprises Ltd
- Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
- Wonderla Holidays Ltd
- Worth Peripherals Ltd
- Zydus Wellness Ltd
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Topics : Q1 results Bharti Airtel ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Pidilite Industries Marico BS Web Reports
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:36 AM IST