Q1 results: Bosch, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, and 253 more on Aug 10
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Bharat Forge, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Info Edge (India), KEC International, and KPR Mill are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Bharat Forge, Bosch, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Vodafone Idea, Info Edge (India), KEC International, KPR Mill, Triveni Turbine, Gland Pharma, Jubilant Pharmova, Linde India, Hindustan Copper, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Wockhardt, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, CMS Info Systems, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Dilip Buildcon, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Kolte-Patil Developers, Ramky Infrastructure, Patel Engineering, Redtape, and PC Jeweller are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Venus Pipes & Tubes, HPL Electric & Power, Exicom Tele-Systems, EKI Energy Services, HLE Glascoat, Tarsons Products, Windlas Biotech, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sharda Motor Industries, Talbros Automotive Components, Precision Wires India, Pitti Engineering, Platinum Industries, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Dollar Industries, Carysil, Eco Recycling, Global Surfaces, Oriental Trimex, Palco Metals, Websol Energy System, KSH International, Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing, LGB Forge, and Liberty Shoes.
Delhivery Q1 result highlights
Delhivery's consolidated net profit fell 65 per cent year-on-year to ₹31.91 crore in Q1FY27, down from ₹91.05 crore a year earlier, as expenses outpaced revenue growth. Profit also declined 55.9 per cent sequentially.
Revenue from operations rose 27.8 per cent to ₹2,930.73 crore, partly reflecting the consolidation of Ecom Express, while total expenses increased 29.4 per cent to ₹3,011.60 crore. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose 31.4 per cent, while employee expenses increased 21.6 per cent.
Market overview for August 10
The GIFT Nifty signalled a tepid start for domestic equities on Monday, with futures trading flat at 24,655 as investors remained cautious over uncertainty surrounding a possible US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
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Asian markets gained in early trade, tracking Wall Street's gains last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.46 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.30 per cent.
Oil prices rose 1.44 per cent to $84.75 a barrel amid uncertainty over the potential US-Iran agreement. Iran said it was in the final stages of a deal with Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz, but the waterway would open only if the US met additional conditions.
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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 10
- Fourth Generation Information Systems
- Acknit Industries
- Adarsh Plant Protect
- Adcounty Media India
- Abans Financial Services
- Amalgamated Electricity Company
- Amin Tannery
- Advance Metering Technology
- Apollo Ingredients
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
- Aryaman Capital Markets
- Asian Hotels (North)
- Astra Microwave Products
- AstraZeneca Pharma India
- Atcom Technologies
- Antony Waste Handling Cell
- Bajaj Steel Industries
- Ballarpur Industries
- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
- Bharat Forge
- Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
- Bombay Oxygen Investments
- Bosch
- Bansal Roofing Products
- The Byke Hospitality
- Camex
- Caprihans India
- Carysil
- Challani Capital
- Choice International
- Chartered Capital & Investment
- CIL Securities
- CMR Green Technologies
- CMS Info Systems
- Concord Drugs
- Cosmo Ferrites
- Craftroot Retail
- Cropster Agro
- Dilip Buildcon
- DB (International) Stock Brokers
- Ddev Plastiks Industries
- Dharani Finance
- Dharani Sugars & Chemicals
- DMCC Speciality Chemicals
- Dollar Industries
- Dhunseri Ventures
- Ecoboard Industries
- Ecoplast
- Eco Recycling
- EKI Energy Services
- Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India
- Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
- Embassy Developments
- Energy Development Company
- Euro Pratik Sales
- Exicom Tele-Systems
- Fusion Finance
- Gagan Gases
- Gammon India
- Garuda Construction and Engineering
- Garware Offshore Services
- GCCL Construction & Realities
- GCCL Infrastructure & Projects
- Genus Prime Infra
- GFL
- GHV Infra Projects
- Gilada Finance & Investments
- Gland Pharma
- Global Capital Markets
- Glottis
- Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
- Gravity (India)
- Global Surfaces
- GTN Textiles
- Gujarat Credit Corporation
- Gujarat State Financial Corporation
- Haryana Leather Chemicals
- Haryana Capfin
- HB Leasing & Finance Company
- HB Portfolio
- Hindustan Copper
- Hittco Tools
- HLE Glascoat
- HPL Electric & Power
- Vodafone Idea
- ideaForge Technology
- Incredible Industries
- India Gelatine & Chemicals
- Indo Borax & Chemicals
- Ind-Swift Laboratories
- IEL
- Inland Printers
- Indian Link Chain Manufacturers
- Inter State Oil Carrier
- IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
- India Tourism Development Corporation
- Jain Irrigation Systems DVR
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- JMJ Fintech
- Jupiter Industries & Leasing
- Jubilant Pharmova
- Kalpa Commercial
- Kanishk Steel Industries
- KBS India
- KEC International
- Ken Financial Services
- Khandwala Securities
- Kimia Biosciences
- Kiran Syntex
- Kome-On Communication
- Kolte-Patil Developers
- Kwality Pharmaceuticals
- KPR Mill
- KSH International
- Lahoti Overseas
- Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
- Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing
- Laser Power & Infra
- Lehar Footwears
- Lerthai Finance
- LGB Forge
- Liberty Shoes
- Linde India
- Lloyds Metals and Energy
- Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute
- Lumax Auto Technologies
- Lyka Labs
- Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company
- Malt Land Distilleries
- Manaksia Steels
- Maxgrow India
- Mazda
- M B Engineering
- MFS Intercorp
- Microse India
- Millennium Online Solutions (India)
- Minolta Finance
- MKP Mobility
- Modern Insulators
- Monarch Networth Capital
- MPIL Corporation
- MSAF E Equipments
- Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
- Mysore Petro Chemicals
- Info Edge (India)
- NCC Blue Water Products
- NDL Ventures
- NDR Auto Components
- Netripples Software
- Nintec Systems
- Nirlon
- Oceanic Foods
- Odyssey Corporation
- Omnitex Industries (India)
- Oriental Trimex
- Orosil Smiths India
- Oswal Leasing
- Ovobel Foods
- Palco Metals
- Pankaj Polymers
- Patel Engineering
- Patspin India
- PC Jeweller
- Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries
- Pitti Engineering
- Platinum Industries
- Polylink Polymers (India)
- Popular Estate Management
- Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
- Precision Wires India
- Prima Innovation
- Prima Plastics
- Prime Industries
- Promact Plastics
- Pulsar International
- QGO Finance
- Advit Jewels
- Ramco Industries
- Ramky Infrastructure
- Redtape
- Midwest Energy
- RIR Power Electronics
- RR Financial Consultants
- RRP Defense
- Rupa & Company
- Rushabh Precision Bearings
- Revathi Equipment India
- Samkrg Pistons & Rings
- Sangam Finserv
- Sashwat Technocrats
- SC Agrotech
- S Chand & Company
- SecureKloud Technologies
- Sellwin Traders
- Shantai Industries
- Sharda Motor Industries
- Sheshadri Industries
- Sharat Industries
- Shree Securities
- Shyama Computronics & Services
- Sicagen India
- SignatureGlobal? Green Corporation
- Standard Industries
- SK Minerals & Additives
- Smruthi Organics
- Softrak Venture Investment
- Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
- Speciality Restaurants
- Sprayking
- Spright Agro
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance
- Super Tannery
- Suryo Foods & Industries
- Sword-Edge Commercials
- Talbros Automotive Components
- Tarsons Products
- TGV SRAAC
- Transchem
- Triveni Turbine
- Trustwave Securities
- Trident Texofab
- Tulsyan NEC
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions
- United Drilling Tools
- Universal Office Automation
- Unique Organics
- United Credit
- United Polyfab Gujarat
- Upsurge Investment & Finance
- UR Sugar Industries
- Uttam Sugar Mills
- UVS Hospitality & Services
- U Y Fincorp
- Vaarad Ventures
- Valiant Laboratories
- Vardhman Polytex
- Veedol Corporation
- Venus Pipes & Tubes
- Vibrant Global Capital
- Veer Global Infraconstruction
- Vintage Securities
- Vippy Spinpro
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions
- VSF Projects
- Warren Tea
- Websol Energy System
- Welterman International
- West Leisure Resorts
- Windlas Biotech
- Wockhardt
- W S Industries (India)
- Yaan Enterprises
- Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises
- Svaraj Trading & Agencies
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:01 AM IST