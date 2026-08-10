Q1 results: Bosch, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, and 253 more on Aug 10

Bharat Forge, Bosch, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Vodafone Idea, Info Edge (India), KEC International, KPR Mill, Triveni Turbine, Gland Pharma, Jubilant Pharmova, Linde India, Hindustan Copper, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Wockhardt, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, CMS Info Systems, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Dilip Buildcon, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Kolte-Patil Developers, Ramky Infrastructure, Patel Engineering, Redtape, and PC Jeweller are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Venus Pipes & Tubes, HPL Electric & Power, Exicom Tele-Systems, EKI Energy Services, HLE Glascoat, Tarsons Products, Windlas Biotech, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sharda Motor Industries, Talbros Automotive Components, Precision Wires India, Pitti Engineering, Platinum Industries, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Dollar Industries, Carysil, Eco Recycling, Global Surfaces, Oriental Trimex, Palco Metals, Websol Energy System, KSH International, Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing, LGB Forge, and Liberty Shoes.

Delhivery Q1 result highlights

Revenue from operations rose 27.8 per cent to ₹2,930.73 crore, partly reflecting the consolidation of Ecom Express, while total expenses increased 29.4 per cent to ₹3,011.60 crore. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose 31.4 per cent, while employee expenses increased 21.6 per cent.

Market overview for August 10

The GIFT Nifty signalled a tepid start for domestic equities on Monday, with futures trading flat at 24,655 as investors remained cautious over uncertainty surrounding a possible US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Titan, Ola, Bosch, Vi, SML Mahindra, PC Jeweller Asian markets gained in early trade, tracking Wall Street's gains last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.46 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.30 per cent.

Oil prices rose 1.44 per cent to $84.75 a barrel amid uncertainty over the potential US-Iran agreement. Iran said it was in the final stages of a deal with Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz, but the waterway would open only if the US met additional conditions.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 10