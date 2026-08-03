Q1 results: DLF, Ireda, Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, 85 more on Aug 3
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including KEI Industries, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, JM Financial, Nazara Technologies, and INOX India are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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DLF, UPL, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, Torrent Power, Computer Age Management Services, Ather Energy, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, JM Financial, INOX India, Nazara Technologies, PNC Infratech, Great Eastern Shipping, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Blue Jet Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Artemis Medicare Services, One MobiKwik Systems, Thomas Cook (India), Northern Arc Capital, Kalpataru, Lotus Developers & Realty, Restaurant Brands Asia, SAMHI Hotels, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, DOMS Industries, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Stove Kraft, Ethos, Dhanuka Agritech, Crizac, GPT Healthcare, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, and Bharat Gears.
Muthoot Finance Q1 result highlights
Gold loan-focused NBFC Muthoot Finance reported a 43 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,825 crore for the April–June quarter, driven by strong growth in its loan book.
Total income increased to ₹8,695 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,485 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose to ₹4,898 crore from ₹3,812 crore. The company's loan assets under management grew 43 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.92 trillion, reflecting sustained demand for gold loans.
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Market overview for today
The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Monday, with the futures trading 136 points higher at 24,589 as easing oil prices lifted investor sentiment.
Asian markets, however, traded lower, led by South Korea's Kospi, which fell more than 4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.84 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 3.9 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.53 per cent on Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.70 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1 per cent.
Oil prices declined sharply after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran would begin on Monday, raising hopes of a deal that could ease concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 4.81 per cent to $83.70 a barrel.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 1
- Aeroplane Healthcare Ltd
- Amerise Biosciences Ltd
- Amraworld Agrico Ltd
- Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
- Ather Energy Ltd
- Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Bhagwati Chemicals Ltd
- Bharat Gears Ltd
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- Borosil Scientific Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Computer Age Management Services Ltd
- Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- Coastal Corporation Ltd
- Continental Petroleums Ltd
- Crizac Ltd
- Digicontent Ltd
- Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
- DLF Ltd
- DOMS Industries Ltd
- Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd
- Duncan Engineering Ltd
- Escorts Kubota Ltd
- Ethos Ltd
- Foseco India Ltd
- Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
- Ganon Products Ltd
- The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
- GPT Healthcare Ltd
- Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
- Haldyn Glass Ltd
- HB Estate Developers Ltd
- HB Stockholdings Ltd
- Heera Ispat Ltd
- Hubtown Ltd
- Incon Engineers Ltd
- India Home Loan Ltd
- INOX India Ltd
- Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
- Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
- Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
- JM Financial Ltd
- Jindal Stainless Ltd
- Kalpataru Ltd
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- Kaya Ltd
- KCP Ltd
- KEI Industries Ltd
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
- Kinetic Engineering Ltd
- Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
- Megri Soft Ltd
- Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd
- One MobiKwik Systems Ltd
- Munjal Showa Ltd
- National Peroxide Ltd
- Nazara Technologies Ltd
- Nila Spaces Ltd
- NOCIL Ltd
- Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
- Northern Arc Capital Ltd
- Panchmahal Steel Ltd
- Park Mediworld Ltd
- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
- PNC Infratech Ltd
- Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
- Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
- Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
- SAMHI Hotels Ltd
- Sanathan Textiles Ltd
- Sar Auto Products Ltd
- SBI Funds Management Ltd
- Signpost India Ltd
- Simplex Mills Company Ltd
- Simplex Papers Ltd
- Stove Kraft Ltd
- Sumeru Industries Ltd
- SV Global Mill Ltd
- Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
- Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
- Torrent Power Ltd
- Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
- Unjha Formulations Ltd
- UPL Ltd
- Usha Kiran Finance Ltd
- Veljan Denison Ltd
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Topics : Q1 results DLF IREDA Escorts tractor sales Jindal Stainless corporate earnings BS Web Reports
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:40 AM IST