Q1 results: Eternal, Nestle India, BPCL, Adani Power among 63 firms today

Eternal, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy, NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are among the 63 firms that are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Wednesday.

Some other firms that will announce their quarterly results are UCO Bank, Tata Communications, United Spirits, Orient Green Power Company, Orient Electric, Oracle Financial Services Software, Nippon Life India Asset Management, IIFL Finance, IIFL Finance, IIFL Finance and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India.

Eternal Q1 preview

Zomato-parent Eternal could post a strong set of earnings during the April-June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27), led by a lower base and strong performance in key quick commerce (QC) and food delivery businesses.

According to brokerage estimates, the profit figure could grow multi-fold amid a sharp rise in sales, led by Blinkit.

According to JM Financial's estimates, Q1 PAT is seen at ₹318.9 crore in the quarter under review compared with ₹25 crore in the same period a year ago, up 1,175.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

At a consolidated level, it expects reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to improve to ₹709 crore from ₹486 crore in 4QFY26 and ₹115 crore in Q1FY26.

Nestle India Q1 preview

FMCG company Nestle India is set to announce its first quarter results (Q1FY27) today, the company has informed exchanges.

Brokerages expect Nestle India to outperform peers, supported by strong brand franchises, resilient demand, efficient distribution networks and disciplined cost management.

According to brokerage estimates, Nestle India's revenue is expected to grow 12-18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by healthy double-digit volume growth. Ebitda is likely to rise 12-29 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, while net profit could increase by up to 34 per cent Y-o-Y.

According to Axis Securities estimates, Nestle India's revenue in the June quarter could grow by 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,691 crore, driven by steady demand and healthy volume growth.

Ebitda may increase by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,217 crore. The gross margin (GM) is expected to contract by 196 bps, and Ebitda margin to decline by 29 bps Y-o-Y to 21.4 per cent on account of elevated input and fuel costs, coupled with sustained investments in advertising and brand promotions.

Nestle India's PAT, the brokerage has pegged at ₹730 crore, up 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Market overview for July 22

The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices advanced due to ongoing US-Iran tensions.

As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 was down 168.25 points or 0.7 per cent at 24,019.45, and the Sensex fell 586 points or 0.76 per cent to 76,883.91.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Eternal, Nestle India, BPCL, Anant Raj, OMCs, pharma InterGlobe Aviation, Cipla, and Axis Bank were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.59 per cent and 0.92 per cent down, respectively.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Pharma dropped over 1 per cent as concerns about pharma companies' growth outlook weighed after US announced that they will impose 100 per cent tariff on imports of generic drugs from 2028.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates The Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Auto were outperforming peers.

List of firms releasing their results today, July 22