Q1 results: Groww, Union Bank, ICICI Prudential and 38 others on July 15

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Union Bank of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, HDB Financial Services are among the 41 firms that are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Wednesday.

Some other firms that will announce their quarterly results are HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Network 18 Media & Investments, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Jana Small Finance Bank and Jaipan Industries.

LTTS Q1 result

ALSO READ: LTTS Q1 profit rises 17.4% as mobility, sustainability biz drive growth L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday reported a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to ₹352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to ₹Rs 2,940 crore, helped by higher growth in its mobility and sustainability businesses.

On a dollar basis, however, growth was subdued at just 1.9 per cent in constant currency terms, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control. It had grown 12.8 per cent in the same period last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded 200 basis points to 18.7 per cent. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajeev Gupta said almost 80 basis points of the gain came from cost optimisation, while the rest came from the two business segments.

Market overview for July 15

The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and extended its gains in early trade on Wednesday. The 30-stock benchmark was up 483 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 77,538.60 as of 09:36 AM.

The Nifty 50 also remained in positive territory after opening higher. The benchmark index gained 0.63 per cent to trade at 24,203.40 at 09:37 AM.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery, IT stocks & more Within the Nifty 50 pack, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank emerged as the top gainers, rising over 2 per cent each on Wednesday. On the other hand, HDFC Bank and JFS were among the biggest laggards, slipping nearly 1 per cent.

The broader market also remained upbeat, with the Nifty SmallCap index advancing 1.07 per cent and the Nifty MidCap index climbing 0.62 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Among the sectoral indices, all NSE sectoral gauges traded in the green except the Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices, which were down 0.52 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively, during Wednesday's session.

List of firms releasing their results today, July 15