Q1 results: HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential AMC and 13 more on July 13

HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Bajaj Consumer Care, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Plastiblends India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Simbhaoli Sugars, Vivo Bio Tech, IGC Industries, Shree Steel Wire Ropes, Cella Space, Leapfrog Engineering Services, Mahaveer Infoway, Sharp Investments, and Virtual Global Education.

HCL Tech Q1 results today: What to expect

After TCS reported a strong June quarter, the spotlight shifts to HCL Technologies, which will announce its Q1 FY27 results later today.

The IT sector has remained under pressure this year amid concerns over AI-led pricing deflation, slower conversion of total contract value (TCV) into revenue, and macroeconomic uncertainty. The Nifty IT index has fallen 28 per cent so far this year.

Investors will watch HCL Tech's revenue growth, margins, deal wins, FY27 guidance, AI-related demand trends, and the dividend announcement.

LTM Q1 result

ALSO READ: LTM Q1FY27 net profit up 17% at ₹1,468 cr, revenue jumps 18% to ₹11,608 cr LTM, formerly LTI Mindtree, reported a 17 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,468 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while revenue increased 18 per cent to ₹11,608 crore.

In dollar terms, revenue rose 6.1 per cent year-on-year to $1.22 billion, with constant currency (CC) growth of 6.4 per cent.

Among business verticals, financial services was the only laggard, declining 2.5 per cent in CC terms. Consumer, technology and production grew 18.2 per cent, 10 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively.

Market overview for July 13

Asian markets also declined amid renewed concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran conflict. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.44 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.58 per cent. The GIFT Nifty was down nearly 200 points at 24,045, signalling a weak start for the Nifty50 Asian markets also declined amid renewed concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran conflict. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.44 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.58 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz remained open for commercial traffic, while Iran declared it closed.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 13