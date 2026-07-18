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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra among 21 firms on July 18

Q1 results: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra among 21 firms on July 18

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Can Fin Homes, and JK Cement are also to release their April-June earnings today

markets, Sensex, nifty

BSE Sensex jumped 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 advanced 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 24,334.30

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, Can Fin Homes, JK Cement, India Cements, and Rossari Biotech are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Sangam India, Premier Polyfilm, Punjab & Sind Bank, Ashima, Indo Cotspin, Rama Paper Mills, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, F Mec International Financial Services, and Wisec Global.

HDFC Bank Q1 results preview

Analysts polled by Business Standard expect a mixed performance, with net interest margins likely to remain largely flat, while asset quality is expected to stay stable and double-digit loan growth is seen supporting earnings. 
 
HDFC Bank is expected to post a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter, driven by healthy loan growth, while net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain broadly flat amid continued pressure on deposit costs.

ICICI Bank Q1 result preview

ICICI Bank is expected to post a subdued performance for the April–June quarter, with net profit likely to remain broadly flat year-on-year and decline sequentially as provisions normalise from the unusually low levels seen in the previous quarter. Analysts expect the lender's underlying business momentum to remain strong, supported by healthy loan growth, although deposit growth is likely to lag advances. 

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Market highlights from July 17

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Friday, led by strong buying in private banking, IT and auto stocks, while gains in Reliance Industries ahead of its June quarter earnings further lifted sentiment. 
The BSE Sensex jumped 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 advanced 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 24,334.30. 
Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index emerged as the top performer, rising 2.12 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT (1.75 per cent), Nifty Realty (1.34 per cent) and Nifty Auto (1.24 per cent). In contrast, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices ended lower. 
Broader markets, however, lagged the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 0.41 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping 0.21 per cent. 
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 18
  1. Ashima Ltd
  2. AXIS Bank Ltd
  3. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$
  4. Can Fin Homes Ltd
  5. East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd
  6. F Mec International Financial Services Ltd
  7. HDFC Bank Ltd
  8. ICICI Bank Ltd
  9. Indo Cotspin Ltd
  10. IDBI Bank Ltd
  11. India Cements Ltd
  12. JK Cement Ltd
  13. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  14. Punjab National Bank
  15. Premier Polyfilm Ltd
  16. Punjab & Sind Bank
  17. Rama Paper Mills Ltd
  18. Rossari Biotech Ltd
  19. Sangam India Ltd
  20. Wisec Global Ltd
  21. Yes Bank Ltd
       

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Topics : Q1 results HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Axis Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Punjab National Bank BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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