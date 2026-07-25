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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: IDFC First Bank, Zen Tech, Birla Corp, and 22 more on July 25

Q1 results: IDFC First Bank, Zen Tech, Birla Corp, and 22 more on July 25

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including AU Small Finance Bank, Mphasis, Vedant Fashions, and Prudent Corporate Advisory Service are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today

The Sensex fell 332 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.77, while the Nifty50 declined 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 23,767.45

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

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AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Zen Technologies, Vedant Fashions, Birla Corporation, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Five-Star Business Finance, SBFC Finance, Dodla Dairy, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Surana Solar, and 3P Land Holdings are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include High Energy Batteries (India), Nila Infrastructures, FCS Software Solutions, SKP Securities, Exxaro Tiles, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Sachem Finserve, Mercury Laboratories, Dhanuka Realty, Sea TV Network, Katipatang Lifestyle, Lexoraa Industries, and Veronica Production.

NTPC Q1 result highlights

State-owned power producer NTPC reported a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter, supported by higher revenue. 
 
The company's consolidated net profit increased to ₹6,896.44 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,108.46 crore a year earlier. Total income rose to ₹51,141.51 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹47,821.11 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Market highlights from July 24

Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a fifth straight session on Friday, marking their longest run of declines since early January, as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and economic growth amid elevated crude oil prices. 

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The Sensex fell 332 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.77, while the Nifty50 declined 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 23,767.45. 
  Eternal, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top losers on the Nifty50. 
Broader markets also ended lower, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices slipping 0.10 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto fell 1 per cent to emerge as the worst performer, while the Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma also ended in the red. The Nifty Media and Nifty IT indices outperformed the broader market. 
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 25
  1. 3P Land Holdings Ltd
  2. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  3. Birla Corporation Ltd
  4. Dodla Dairy Ltd
  5. Dhanuka Realty Ltd
  6. Exxaro Tiles Ltd
  7. FCS Software Solutions Ltd
  8. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
  9. High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd
  10. IDFC First Bank Ltd
  11. Katipatang Lifestyle Ltd
  12. Lexoraa Industries Ltd
  13. Vedant Fashions Ltd
  14. Mercury Laboratories Ltd
  15. Nila Infrastructures Ltd
  16. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
  17. Sachem Finserve Ltd
  18. SBFC Finance Ltd
  19. Sea TV Network Ltd
  20. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  21. SKP Securities Ltd
  22. Surana Solar Ltd
  23. Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
  24. Veronica Production Ltd
  25. Zen Technologies Ltd
       

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Topics : Q1 results AU Small Finance Bank IDFC First Bank Zen Technologies Birla Corporation BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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