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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail and 7 others today

Q1 results: Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail and 7 others today

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including L&T Finance, Elecon Engineering Company and International Travel House are also set to release their earnings today

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The Nifty50 and the Sensex on Friday advanced as gains in global equities due to chip-stock rally supported (Photo: Reuters)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

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Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail, L&T Finance and Elecon Engineering Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Friday.
 
Some other firms that will announce their quarterly results are International Travel House, Longspur International Venture, Newtrac Foods & Beverages, Shardul Securities and Umiya Buildcon.

TCS Q1 result

Despite expectations of a subdued quarter, India's largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), outperformed analyst estimates on revenue growth, while revenue from its artificial intelligence (AI) deals rose more than 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
 
The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), marking a 4.6 per cent increase from ₹12,760 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

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Its revenue rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹72,275 crore in reported terms, compared with ₹63,437 crore in Q1FY26.
 
On a sequential basis, revenue increased 2.2 per cent, or 0.4 per cent in constant currency terms.
 
TCS’ performance was a beat on revenue growth, and a marginal miss on profit compared to Bloomberg estimates, which projected revenue at ₹71,862 crore, and net profit at ₹13,394 crore.

Market overview for July 10

The Nifty50 and the Sensex on Friday advanced as gains in global equities due to chip-stock rally supported.
 
As of 10 am, the Nifty50 was up 250 points or 1.04 per cent at 24,212.40, and the Sensex rose 804.59 points or 1.05 per cent to 77,546.41.
 
Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were up 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.  
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing their results today, July 10

  1. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
  2. Indian Bank
  3. International Travel House Ltd
  4. Just Dial
  5. Longspur International Ventures
  6. L&T Finance
  7. Bank of Maharashtra
  8. Newtrac Foods & Beverages
  9. Shardul Securities
  10. Umiya Buildcon 

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Topics : Q1 results BS Web Reports Indian Bank Bank of Maharashtra JustDial

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

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