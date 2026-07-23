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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Infosys, Cipla, Indigo Airlines, IEX among 63 firms on July 23

Q1 results: Infosys, Cipla, Indigo Airlines, IEX among 63 firms on July 23

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Coromandel International, Mphasis, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today

Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices falling 0.54 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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Q1 Results Today: Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo Airlines), Cipla, Coromandel International, Mphasis, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Go Digit General Insurance, PVR INOX, Cyient, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Route Mobile, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Thyrocare Technologies, IIFL Capital Services, Capital Small Finance Bank, NIIT Learning Systems, Sammaan Capital, Fineotex Chemical, International Gemmological Institute (India), Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Fractal Analytics, MBL Infrastructure, Ramco Systems, Novartis India, Orient Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Meesho.
 

Infosys Q1 result preview

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, is set to announce its Q1 results today. 
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the Bengaluru-based firm to report double-digit revenue growth of 12–15 per cent, supported by deal ramp-ups, acquisitions and improving demand across key verticals. Operating margins are likely to remain stable at 21.3–23.3 per cent, while net profit is expected to rise by up to 17 per cent year-on-year to more than ₹8,100 crore.

Eternal Q1 result highlights

Eternal's April–June quarter performance was driven by the strong growth of its quick commerce business, Blinkit, which helped offset softer profitability on a sequential basis. 

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The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit reported a 3.7-fold jump in net profit to ₹92 crore for Q1FY27 from ₹25 crore a year earlier, aided by a low base and improved operating performance. However, profit declined 47 per cent from ₹174 crore in the preceding quarter.
 
Revenue surged nearly threefold year-on-year to ₹20,211 crore from ₹7,167 crore and increased from ₹17,292 crore in the January–March quarter. Consolidated adjusted Ebitda rose 223 per cent year-on-year to ₹555 crore and was up 29 per cent sequentially. 

Market overview for July 23

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on investor sentiment.
 
At 9:19 am, the Nifty50 was down 100 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 23,896.50, while the Sensex declined 302 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 76,453.42. 
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India and Infosys were among the top losers on the Nifty50. 
Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices falling 0.54 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, pharma, realty and healthcare stocks were the biggest laggards, while FMCG and auto stocks outperformed.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 23
  1. 3i Infotech Ltd
  2. Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
  3. Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
  4. Alna Trading & Exports Ltd
  5. Banaras Beads Ltd
  6. Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
  7. Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
  8. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  9. Cipla Ltd
  10. Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
  11. Control Print Ltd
  12. Coromandel International Ltd
  13. Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd
  14. Cyient Ltd
  15. Dachepalli Publishers Ltd
  16. Fineotex Chemical Ltd
  17. Fervent Synergies Ltd
  18. Fractal Analytics Ltd
  19. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
  20. Grovy India Ltd
  21. GRP Ltd
  22. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
  23. Hindustan Composites Ltd
  24. HOM Ltd
  25. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (now Sammaan Capital Ltd)
  26. IEC Education Ltd
  27. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
  28. International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
  29. IIFL Capital Services Ltd
  30. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
  31. Infosys Ltd
  32. Jamshri Realty Ltd
  33. Keith Electronics Ltd
  34. Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd
  35. Kuber Udyog Ltd
  36. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
  37. Malu Paper Mills Ltd
  38. MBL Infrastructure Ltd
  39. Meesho Ltd
  40. Mihika Industries Ltd
  41. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
  42. Mphasis Ltd
  43. NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
  44. Novartis India Ltd
  45. Orient Cement Ltd
  46. Prime Securities Ltd
  47. PVR INOX Ltd
  48. Ramco Systems Ltd
  49. Rich Universe Network Ltd
  50. Route Mobile Ltd
  51. Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
  52. Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
  53. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
  54. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
  55. Stylam Industries Ltd
  56. Sungold Capital Ltd
  57. Suraj Ltd
  58. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
  59. Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
  60. Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
  61. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
  62. VMM Ltd
  63. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
       

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Topics : Q1 results Infosys Infosys results Cipla Cipla results IndiGo Airlines InterGlobe Aviation IEX BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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