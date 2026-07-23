Q1 results: Infosys, Cipla, Indigo Airlines, IEX among 63 firms on July 23
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Coromandel International, Mphasis, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Q1 Results Today: Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo Airlines), Cipla, Coromandel International, Mphasis, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Go Digit General Insurance, PVR INOX, Cyient, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Route Mobile, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Thyrocare Technologies, IIFL Capital Services, Capital Small Finance Bank, NIIT Learning Systems, Sammaan Capital, Fineotex Chemical, International Gemmological Institute (India), Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Fractal Analytics, MBL Infrastructure, Ramco Systems, Novartis India, Orient Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Meesho.
Infosys Q1 result preview
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, is set to announce its Q1 results today.
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the Bengaluru-based firm to report double-digit revenue growth of 12–15 per cent, supported by deal ramp-ups, acquisitions and improving demand across key verticals. Operating margins are likely to remain stable at 21.3–23.3 per cent, while net profit is expected to rise by up to 17 per cent year-on-year to more than ₹8,100 crore.
Eternal Q1 result highlights
Eternal's April–June quarter performance was driven by the strong growth of its quick commerce business, Blinkit, which helped offset softer profitability on a sequential basis.
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The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit reported a 3.7-fold jump in net profit to ₹92 crore for Q1FY27 from ₹25 crore a year earlier, aided by a low base and improved operating performance. However, profit declined 47 per cent from ₹174 crore in the preceding quarter.
Revenue surged nearly threefold year-on-year to ₹20,211 crore from ₹7,167 crore and increased from ₹17,292 crore in the January–March quarter. Consolidated adjusted Ebitda rose 223 per cent year-on-year to ₹555 crore and was up 29 per cent sequentially.
Market overview for July 23
Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on investor sentiment.
At 9:19 am, the Nifty50 was down 100 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 23,896.50, while the Sensex declined 302 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 76,453.42.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India and Infosys were among the top losers on the Nifty50.
Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices falling 0.54 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, pharma, realty and healthcare stocks were the biggest laggards, while FMCG and auto stocks outperformed.
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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 23
- 3i Infotech Ltd
- Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
- Alna Trading & Exports Ltd
- Banaras Beads Ltd
- Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
- Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Cipla Ltd
- Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
- Control Print Ltd
- Coromandel International Ltd
- Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd
- Cyient Ltd
- Dachepalli Publishers Ltd
- Fineotex Chemical Ltd
- Fervent Synergies Ltd
- Fractal Analytics Ltd
- Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
- Grovy India Ltd
- GRP Ltd
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
- Hindustan Composites Ltd
- HOM Ltd
- Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (now Sammaan Capital Ltd)
- IEC Education Ltd
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
- International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
- IIFL Capital Services Ltd
- InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
- Infosys Ltd
- Jamshri Realty Ltd
- Keith Electronics Ltd
- Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd
- Kuber Udyog Ltd
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
- Malu Paper Mills Ltd
- MBL Infrastructure Ltd
- Meesho Ltd
- Mihika Industries Ltd
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
- Mphasis Ltd
- NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
- Novartis India Ltd
- Orient Cement Ltd
- Prime Securities Ltd
- PVR INOX Ltd
- Ramco Systems Ltd
- Rich Universe Network Ltd
- Route Mobile Ltd
- Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
- Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
- Stylam Industries Ltd
- Sungold Capital Ltd
- Suraj Ltd
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
- Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
- VMM Ltd
- Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
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Topics : Q1 results Infosys Infosys results Cipla Cipla results IndiGo Airlines InterGlobe Aviation IEX BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:47 AM IST