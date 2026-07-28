Q1 results: L&T, HUL, Pfizer, Varun Beverages, and 70 more on July 28
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Birlasoft, Tata Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and Pine Labs are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages, Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Birlasoft, Tata Capital, Pine Labs, The Phoenix Mills, Pfizer, DCM Shriram, Netweb Technologies India, Shilchar Technologies, and Radico Khaitan are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Supreme Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Paradeep Phosphates, Sundaram-Clayton, S H Kelkar and Company, TTK Prestige, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Deep Industries, Navneet Education, AGI Greenpac, Indoco Remedies, Sedemac Mechatronics, Sirca Paints India, JTL Defence, Century Enka, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, PTC India Financial Services, UFO Moviez India, and VST Industries.
Hindustan Unilever Q1 result preview
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to report a steady performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27).
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the FMCG major's revenue to grow 7 to 10 per cent year-on-year, driven by 5 to 7 per cent volume growth and premiumisation. Net profit is likely to rise 9 to 10 per cent, while operating margins are expected to remain stable at around 23 per cent. Investors will closely watch management's commentary on rural and urban demand, competitive intensity across categories, and trends in raw material costs.
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Larsen & Toubro Q1 result preview
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report a mixed performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with growth weighed down by project execution disruptions in West Asia amid the US-Iran conflict.
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the engineering and construction major's core EPC revenue to grow around 6 per cent year-on-year. However, overall revenue is likely to remain in the single digits due to higher costs and macroeconomic headwinds. Investors will also watch management's commentary on execution in West Asia, which accounts for about a third of the company's revenue and order backlog, as well as the outlook for domestic infrastructure projects.
Market overview for today
Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in early trade on Tuesday as declining oil prices and signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations improved investor sentiment.
At 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 141.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 76,977.10, while the Nifty50 gained 31.90 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,027.85.
Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices declining 0.13 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.
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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 28
- A-1 Ltd
- Aarnav Fashions Ltd
- Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
- AGI Greenpac Ltd
- Almondz Global Securities Ltd
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Anand Projects Ltd
- Ardee Industries Ltd
- Baba Arts Ltd
- Birlasoft Ltd
- CCCL Infrastructure Ltd
- Cement Products of India Ltd
- Century Enka Ltd
- CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd
- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
- City Union Bank Ltd
- DCM Shriram Ltd
- Deep Industries Ltd
- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
- Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Evergreen Textiles Ltd
- Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd
- Ginni Filaments Ltd
- Gujarat Containers Ltd
- Gujarat Intrux Ltd
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd
- HLV Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- Indoco Remedies Ltd
- India Toners & Developers Ltd
- Insilco Ltd
- Invigo Fine Chemicals Industries Ltd
- JTL Defence Ltd
- Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd
- Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Mahaveer Infoway Ltd
- Mangalam Organics Ltd
- Maris Spinners Ltd
- Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
- Mukta Arts Ltd
- Navneet Education Ltd
- Netweb Technologies India Ltd
- N G Industries Ltd
- Oswal Yarns Ltd
- Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
- Pfizer Ltd
- PTC India Financial Services Ltd
- The Phoenix Mills Ltd
- Pine Labs Ltd
- Radico Khaitan Ltd
- R A L Consumer Products Ltd
- Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
- Rossell Techsys Ltd
- RPG Life Sciences Ltd
- Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
- Scan Steels Ltd
- Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
- Shilchar Technologies Ltd
- S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
- Sirca Paints India Ltd
- STL Networks Ltd
- Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Surbhi Industries Ltd
- Suzlon Energy Ltd
- Tata Capital Ltd
- Triveni Glass Ltd
- Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
- TTK Prestige Ltd
- UFO Moviez India Ltd
- Varun Beverages Ltd
- VST Industries Ltd
- Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:39 AM IST