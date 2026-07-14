Q1 results: L&T Tech Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, 15 more on July 14
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, and Benares Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dhampur Bio Organics, SG Finserve, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, A2Z Infra Engineering, Infomedia Press, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Sulabh Engineers & Services, Trio Mercantile & Trading, and Viji Finance.
HCL Tech Q1 result highlights
HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit to ₹4,624 crore, while revenue increased 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore, beating Bloomberg estimates of ₹4,530 crore and ₹34,327 crore, respectively. Growth was driven by financial services, manufacturing, and technology and services.
The company also announced a ₹3,500 crore investment to enter the AI data centre business, following rival TCS, with plans to scale capacity to 50 MW.
Market overview for July 14
GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, falling 179 points to 24,065 as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on sentiment.
Asian markets traded lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.69 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declining 1.78 per cent, while overnight the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.26 per cent, 0.79 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively.
Oil prices rose after US President Donald Trump said Washington would reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 14
- A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
- Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers Ltd
- Benares Hotels Ltd
- Aditya Birla Money Ltd-$
- Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd
- Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
- Den Networks Ltd
- Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
- Infomedia Press Ltd
- Jindal Saw Ltd
- L&T Technology Services Ltd
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
- Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
- SG Finserve Ltd
- Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
- Tata Elxsi Ltd
- Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd
- Viji Finance Ltd
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 8:47 AM IST