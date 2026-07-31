Friday, July 31, 2026 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Indian Oil, ABB India, 107 more on July 31

Q1 results: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Indian Oil, ABB India, 107 more on July 31

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, GAIL (India), Shree Cement, Dixon Technologies, and Sun Pharmaceutical are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Friday, with the futures trading 89 points higher at 24,447, tracking a rally in global technology stocks

Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, ABB India, Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL (India), Shree Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Narayana Health, Blue Dart Express, Intellect Design Arena, Century Plyboards (India), Kajaria Ceramics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Aether Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, National Aluminium Company, Kirloskar Brothers, Concord Biotech, and Raymond Lifestyle are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Strides Pharma Science, SJVN, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Shadowfax Technologies, Urban Company, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Corona Remedies, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Jagran Prakashan, Sasken Technologies, Voltamp Transformers, BlueSpring Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Dhampur Sugar Mills, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, and Yasho Industries.
 

ITC Q1 result preview

ITC is expected to report a weak performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with earnings likely to be weighed down by its cigarettes and agri businesses. 
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the Kolkata-based conglomerate to post a double-digit decline in both revenue and net profit as higher taxes on cigarettes are likely to hurt volumes and margins. In contrast, the FMCG business is expected to deliver healthy double-digit growth. Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, the impact of tax hikes on the cigarettes business, and the outlook for the agri segment.

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi surges record 15% tracking AI rally

Brajesh Kumar Singh MD & CEO, Canara Bank

Margins have bottomed out; NIM seen at 2.5-2.6%, says Canara Bank CEOpremium

hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Q1 net profit falls 35% on exports hit, supplier fire

mahindra & mahindra , logo

M&M Q1 PAT rises 34% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹58,188 cr

Tata steel

Tata Steel Q1 net profit up 11.6%; approves ₹33,873-cr Neelachal expansion

Maruti Suzuki Q1 result preview

Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a mixed performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27) when it announces its results today. 
Analysts expect the country's largest carmaker to deliver strong revenue growth of up to 35 per cent, supported by double-digit volume growth. However, profit is likely to remain under pressure due to higher raw material costs. Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, pricing and margin outlook.

Market overview for today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Friday, with the futures trading 89 points higher at 24,447, tracking a rally in global technology stocks. 
Asian markets advanced sharply, led by South Korea, where the Kospi surged over 13 per cent in early trade as chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung rallied. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 5.35 per cent, while China's CSI 100 rose 1.83 per cent.
Sentiment was boosted after Amazon and Microsoft reported strong quarterly results, lifting Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.66 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.78 per cent. 
Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline after a Saudi Arabia-led proposal to strengthen defence co-operation in the Red Sea eased concerns over potential supply disruptions. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 31
  1. 20 Microns Ltd
  2. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
  3. Aarti Drugs Ltd
  4. ABB India Ltd
  5. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  6. Ace Software Exports Ltd
  7. Aether Industries Ltd
  8. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
  9. Ashika Credit Capital Ltd
  10. Astec LifeSciences Ltd
  11. Aditya Vision Ltd
  12. Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd
  13. Axis Solutions Ltd
  14. Bajaj Finserv Ltd
  15. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
  16. Banswara Syntex Ltd
  17. Binny Ltd
  18. Binny Mills Ltd
  19. Black Rose Industries Ltd
  20. BLA Power Holding Ltd
  21. Blue Dart Express Ltd
  22. BlueSpring Enterprises Ltd
  23. Capital India Finance Ltd
  24. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
  25. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
  26. Concord Biotech Ltd
  27. Corona Remedies Ltd
  28. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
  29. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
  30. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
  31. ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
  32. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  33. GAIL (India) Ltd
  34. Garg Furnace Ltd
  35. Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
  36. Globe Civil Projects Ltd
  37. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  38. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
  39. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  40. Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
  41. Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
  42. Hypersoft Technologies Ltd
  43. IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd
  44. Indokem Ltd
  45. Intellect Design Arena Ltd
  46. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  47. ITC Ltd
  48. Jagran Prakashan Ltd
  49. Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd
  50. Jindal Worldwide Ltd
  51. JK Agri Genetics Ltd
  52. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
  53. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
  54. KEL Energy Ltd
  55. Kesoram Industries Ltd
  56. Khaitan (India) Ltd
  57. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
  58. La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
  59. LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
  60. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  61. Maxgrow India Ltd
  62. MIC Electronics Ltd
  63. MSP Steel & Power Ltd
  64. Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
  65. National Aluminium Company Ltd
  66. National Plastic Industries Ltd
  67. Neueon Towers Ltd
  68. Next Mediaworks Ltd
  69. Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (Narayana Health Ltd)
  70. Nitta Gelatin India Ltd
  71. Panth Infinity Ltd
  72. Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
  73. Prima Agro Ltd
  74. Prima Industries Ltd
  75. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
  76. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
  77. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
  78. Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
  79. RPP Infra Projects Ltd
  80. Raghunath Tobacco Financial Ltd
  81. Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
  82. Sanghvi Movers Ltd
  83. Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
  84. Sasken Technologies Ltd
  85. Sejal Glass Ltd
  86. Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
  87. Shree Cement Ltd
  88. Sigma Healthcare Ltd
  89. SJVN Ltd
  90. Smartlink Holdings Ltd
  91. SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  92. Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
  93. Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  94. Sunil Industries Ltd
  95. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  96. Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  97. Tamboli Industries Ltd
  98. TCC Concept Ltd
  99. Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
  100. Transwarranty Finance Ltd
  101. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  102. Transcorp International Ltd
  103. Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd
  104. Uniroyal Industries Ltd
  105. Urban Company Ltd
  106. Vega Jewellers Ltd
  107. Viceroy Hotels Ltd
  108. Voltamp Transformers Ltd
  109. Xpro India Ltd
  110. Yasho Industries Ltd
  111. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
 

More From This Section

Swiggy

Swiggy's Q1 loss narrows as revenue climbs 37%

Aditya Mittal, chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal

AM/NS India June-quarter Ebitda rises 28.5% on higher steel prices

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q1 standalone net profit rises 29%; AUM tops ₹4 trn

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium Q1 profit trebles; Vedanta Ltd profit more than doubles

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India Q1 profit drops 35.1% to ₹889 crore as expenses rise

Topics : Q1 results Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki ITC ITC result Indian Oil Corp ABB India Bajaj Finserv BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:43 AM IST