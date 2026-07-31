Q1 results: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Indian Oil, ABB India, 107 more on July 31
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, GAIL (India), Shree Cement, Dixon Technologies, and Sun Pharmaceutical are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, ABB India, Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL (India), Shree Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Narayana Health, Blue Dart Express, Intellect Design Arena, Century Plyboards (India), Kajaria Ceramics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Aether Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, National Aluminium Company, Kirloskar Brothers, Concord Biotech, and Raymond Lifestyle are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Strides Pharma Science, SJVN, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Shadowfax Technologies, Urban Company, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Corona Remedies, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Jagran Prakashan, Sasken Technologies, Voltamp Transformers, BlueSpring Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Dhampur Sugar Mills, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, and Yasho Industries.
ITC Q1 result preview
ITC is expected to report a weak performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with earnings likely to be weighed down by its cigarettes and agri businesses.
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the Kolkata-based conglomerate to post a double-digit decline in both revenue and net profit as higher taxes on cigarettes are likely to hurt volumes and margins. In contrast, the FMCG business is expected to deliver healthy double-digit growth. Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, the impact of tax hikes on the cigarettes business, and the outlook for the agri segment.
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Maruti Suzuki Q1 result preview
Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a mixed performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27) when it announces its results today.
Analysts expect the country's largest carmaker to deliver strong revenue growth of up to 35 per cent, supported by double-digit volume growth. However, profit is likely to remain under pressure due to higher raw material costs. Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, pricing and margin outlook.
Market overview for today
The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Friday, with the futures trading 89 points higher at 24,447, tracking a rally in global technology stocks.
Asian markets advanced sharply, led by South Korea, where the Kospi surged over 13 per cent in early trade as chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung rallied. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 5.35 per cent, while China's CSI 100 rose 1.83 per cent.
Sentiment was boosted after Amazon and Microsoft reported strong quarterly results, lifting Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.66 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.78 per cent.
Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline after a Saudi Arabia-led proposal to strengthen defence co-operation in the Red Sea eased concerns over potential supply disruptions.
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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 31
- 20 Microns Ltd
- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
- Aarti Drugs Ltd
- ABB India Ltd
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
- Ace Software Exports Ltd
- Aether Industries Ltd
- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
- Ashika Credit Capital Ltd
- Astec LifeSciences Ltd
- Aditya Vision Ltd
- Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd
- Axis Solutions Ltd
- Bajaj Finserv Ltd
- Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
- Banswara Syntex Ltd
- Binny Ltd
- Binny Mills Ltd
- Black Rose Industries Ltd
- BLA Power Holding Ltd
- Blue Dart Express Ltd
- BlueSpring Enterprises Ltd
- Capital India Finance Ltd
- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
- Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
- Concord Biotech Ltd
- Corona Remedies Ltd
- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
- Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
- ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd
- GAIL (India) Ltd
- Garg Furnace Ltd
- Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
- Globe Civil Projects Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
- Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
- Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
- Hypersoft Technologies Ltd
- IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd
- Indokem Ltd
- Intellect Design Arena Ltd
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- ITC Ltd
- Jagran Prakashan Ltd
- Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd
- Jindal Worldwide Ltd
- JK Agri Genetics Ltd
- Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
- KEL Energy Ltd
- Kesoram Industries Ltd
- Khaitan (India) Ltd
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
- La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
- LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- Maxgrow India Ltd
- MIC Electronics Ltd
- MSP Steel & Power Ltd
- Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
- National Aluminium Company Ltd
- National Plastic Industries Ltd
- Neueon Towers Ltd
- Next Mediaworks Ltd
- Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (Narayana Health Ltd)
- Nitta Gelatin India Ltd
- Panth Infinity Ltd
- Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
- Prima Agro Ltd
- Prima Industries Ltd
- Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
- Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
- Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
- RPP Infra Projects Ltd
- Raghunath Tobacco Financial Ltd
- Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
- Sanghvi Movers Ltd
- Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
- Sasken Technologies Ltd
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Sigma Healthcare Ltd
- SJVN Ltd
- Smartlink Holdings Ltd
- SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Sunil Industries Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
- Tamboli Industries Ltd
- TCC Concept Ltd
- Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
- Transwarranty Finance Ltd
- Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
- Transcorp International Ltd
- Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd
- Uniroyal Industries Ltd
- Urban Company Ltd
- Vega Jewellers Ltd
- Viceroy Hotels Ltd
- Voltamp Transformers Ltd
- Xpro India Ltd
- Yasho Industries Ltd
- Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
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Topics : Q1 results Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki ITC ITC result Indian Oil Corp ABB India Bajaj Finserv BS Web Reports
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:43 AM IST