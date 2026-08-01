Q1 results: Muthoot Finance, Divi's Labs, Nilkamal, and 30 more on Aug 1

Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Divi's Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo Tubes, Clean Science and Technology, Balmer Lawrie & Co., Gujarat Ambuja Exports, GHCL, Latent View Analytics, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Vishnu Chemicals, EPACK Prefab Technologies, and Nilkamal are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include State Bank of India Commercial & International Bank (SCBL), Sarda Energy & Minerals, India Pesticides, Sportking India, GPT Infraprojects, D-Link (India), Prataap Snacks, Creative Newtech, Compucom Software, Indian Terrain Fashions, Maharashtra Gas Energy, Incap, AMJ Land Holdings, Capital Trade Links, Celebrity Fashions, Addi Industries, Mapro Industries, Mercury Trade Links, and Vinayak Polycon International.

Indian Oil Q1 result highlights

ALSO READ: Indian Oil posts ₹1,140 crore Q1 loss amid elevated energy prices Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,140 crore for the April–June quarter, compared with a profit of ₹6,808 crore a year earlier, as elevated energy prices amid the West Asia crisis weighed on earnings.

The state-run oil marketing company's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.82 trillion in Q1FY27.

Despite supply disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia, IOCL said it has secured adequate crude oil supplies until late September through diversified sourcing, helping cushion the impact of disruptions in the region.

Market highlights from July 31

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for a third consecutive session on Friday, led by gains in auto and financial services stocks.

The Sensex rose 166.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 78,094.64, while the Nifty50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 24,383.60.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Jio Financial Services were among the top gainers on the Nifty50.

Broader markets also ended in positive territory, with both the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advancing 0.44 per cent. Among sectoral indices, auto and financial services outperformed, while IT and FMCG lagged. The Nifty IT index snapped its five-session winning streak despite a rally in global chip stocks.

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 1