Saturday, August 01, 2026 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Muthoot Finance, Divi's Labs, Nilkamal, and 30 more on Aug 1

Q1 results: Muthoot Finance, Divi's Labs, Nilkamal, and 30 more on Aug 1

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, APL Apollo Tubes, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today

The Sensex rose 166.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 78,094.64, while the Nifty50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 24,383.60

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Divi's Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, APL Apollo Tubes, Clean Science and Technology, Balmer Lawrie & Co., Gujarat Ambuja Exports, GHCL, Latent View Analytics, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Vishnu Chemicals, EPACK Prefab Technologies, and Nilkamal are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include State Bank of India Commercial & International Bank (SCBL), Sarda Energy & Minerals, India Pesticides, Sportking India, GPT Infraprojects, D-Link (India), Prataap Snacks, Creative Newtech, Compucom Software, Indian Terrain Fashions, Maharashtra Gas Energy, Incap, AMJ Land Holdings, Capital Trade Links, Celebrity Fashions, Addi Industries, Mapro Industries, Mercury Trade Links, and Vinayak Polycon International.
 

Indian Oil Q1 result highlights

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,140 crore for the April–June quarter, compared with a profit of ₹6,808 crore a year earlier, as elevated energy prices amid the West Asia crisis weighed on earnings. 
  The state-run oil marketing company's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.82 trillion in Q1FY27.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net falls 9% despite jump in sales, as costs rise

Nalco alumina refinery at Damanjodi in Odisha

Nalco Q1 profit jumps 88% on higher aluminium prices, record output

(L-R) T V Narendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Steel; and Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel

'Regulatory environment has got tougher for Tata Steel in Netherlands'premium

ITC limited

Increased tax on cigarettes pulls down ITC's Q1FY27 profit by 16.2%

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance valuations reflect robust Q1 performance and outlookpremium

Despite supply disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia, IOCL said it has secured adequate crude oil supplies until late September through diversified sourcing, helping cushion the impact of disruptions in the region.

Market highlights from July 31

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for a third consecutive session on Friday, led by gains in auto and financial services stocks. 
The Sensex rose 166.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 78,094.64, while the Nifty50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 24,383.60. 
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Jio Financial Services were among the top gainers on the Nifty50. 
Broader markets also ended in positive territory, with both the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices advancing 0.44 per cent. Among sectoral indices, auto and financial services outperformed, while IT and FMCG lagged. The Nifty IT index snapped its five-session winning streak despite a rally in global chip stocks. 
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 1
  1. Aarti Surfactants Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
  3. Addi Industries Ltd
  4. AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
  5. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
  6. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd
  7. Celebrity Fashions Ltd
  8. Clean Science and Technology Ltd
  9. Compucom Software Ltd
  10. Creative Newtech Ltd
  11. Capital Trade Links Ltd
  12. Prataap Snacks Ltd (formerly Diamond Yard Realty Ltd; BSE symbol retained)
  13. Divi's Laboratories Ltd
  14. D-Link (India) Ltd
  15. EPACK Prefab Technologies Ltd
  16. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
  17. GHCL Ltd
  18. GPT Infraprojects Ltd
  19. Incap Ltd
  20. Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd
  21. India Pesticides Ltd
  22. Latent View Analytics Ltd
  23. Mapro Industries Ltd
  24. Mercury Trade Links Ltd
  25. Maharashtra Gas Energy Ltd
  26. Muthoot Finance Ltd
  27. Nilkamal Ltd
  28. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
  29. State Bank of India Commercial & International Bank Ltd (SCBL)
  30. Sportking India Ltd
  31. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
  32. Vinayak Polycon International Ltd
  33. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
 

More From This Section

Urban Company

Urban Company slips to ₹92 crore net loss in Q1 despite revenue growth

shree cement

Shree Cement Q1 profit declines 17.48%, revenue rises to ₹6,233 crore

Kirti Ganorkar, MD of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma Q1 profit rises 27%; US generics remain under pressure

Indian Oil

Indian Oil posts ₹1,140 crore Q1 loss amid elevated energy prices

Gail India

GAIL Q1 net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,670 crore on transmission gains

Topics : Q1 results Divi's Labs Divi's Laboratories Nilkamal Muthoot Finance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 8:15 AM IST