Q1 results: RIL, JSW Steel, Tata Technologies, among 30 more on July 17

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells India, and Central Bank of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include RBL Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Oberoi Realty, B2B Software Technologies, Globus Spirits, Radhe Developers India, and Toyam Sports.

Wipro Q1 results

Wipro reported a marginal 0.9 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹3,325 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, while revenue increased 10.6 per cent to ₹24,480 crore. Sequentially, net profit declined 4.7 per cent.

Revenue from the company's IT services business, its key performance metric, rose just 1 per cent year-on-year during the quarter but fell 1.4 per cent from the preceding quarter. Both profit and revenue came in slightly below Bloomberg analysts' estimates of ₹3,460 crore and ₹24,737 crore, respectively. On a constant-currency basis, which excludes the impact of exchange rate fluctuations beyond the company's control, IT services revenue grew 0.9 per cent year-on-year and declined 1.2 per cent sequentially.

BHEL Q1 results

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹376.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹455.50 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue grew faster than expenses and the power segment returned to profit.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,697.72 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹5,486.91 crore. Total income increased 39.8 per cent to ₹7,911.86 crore. The company’s share of profit from joint ventures declined 16.2 per cent to ₹11.46 crore from ₹13.67 crore. Consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹507.70 crore, against a loss of ₹608.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Market overview for July 17

Indian equity markets opened higher on Friday, bucking weakness across global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 257 points, or 0.33 per cent, to open at 77,444.45, while the Nifty50 gained 91 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 24,163 in early trade around 9.30 am.

Broader markets opened marginally lower on Friday. The Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.09 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.06 per cent in early trade.

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 17 Amal

Atvo Enterprises

Audroc

B2B Software Technologies

Central Bank of India

Chembond Material Technologies

COSYN

Duke Offshore

Federal Bank

Globus Spirits

Havells India

Jayaswal Neco Industries

JSW Steel

Lake Shore Realty

Lakhotia Polyesters (India)

Mantra Capital

Nam Securities

Navkar Corporation

Nalin Lease Finance

Oberoi Realty

Omnipotent Industries

Pil Italica Lifestyle

Poonawalla Fincorp

Radhe Developers India

RBL Bank

Reliance Industries

Rajnandini Fashion India

Roselabs Finance

Tata Technologies

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Toyam Sports

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Vivimed Labs