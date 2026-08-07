Q1 results: SBI, Hindalco, Titan Company, BEML, and 202 more on Aug 7
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, BEML, Godrej Consumer Products, and The Ramco Cements are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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State Bank of India, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, BEML, Godrej Consumer Products, The Ramco Cements, Kaynes Technology India, Azad Engineering, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Poly Medicure, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cello World, Carborundum Universal, Jyoti CNC Automation, HealthCare Global Enterprises, BLS International Services, Arvind SmartSpaces, Greenlam Industries, Godawari Power & Ispat, and Lemon Tree Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Afcons Infrastructure, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Fine Organic Industries, Electronics Mart India, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Star Cement, NLC India, Electrosteel Castings, JK Tyre & Industries, Kalyani Steels, Bharat Wire Ropes, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pokarna, NCL Industries, Gopal Snacks, Goldiam International, Pix Transmissions, Jamna Auto Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Aarti Pharmalabs, and Hitachi Energy India.
State Bank of India Q1 result preview
State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a subdued April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with profit likely to decline despite healthy growth in interest income.
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According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the country's largest lender's net profit could fall around 10 per cent year-on-year as higher funding costs weigh on earnings. Net interest income is, however, expected to grow about 10 per cent, supported by strong loan growth, while net interest margins are likely to recover from the sharp contraction seen in the March quarter.
Market overview for today
Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Thursday as steady oil prices and conflicting signals from the US and Iran over a possible peace deal kept investors cautious.
At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 337 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 78,617.87, while the Nifty50 slipped 47 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,589.00.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Finance were among the top losers on the Nifty50.
Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices rising 0.20 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 7
- Aarti Pharmalabs Limited
- Advait Infratech Limited
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Amba Enterprises Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Limited
- AG Ventures Limited
- Akshar Spintex Limited
- Alankit Limited
- Anuh Pharma Limited
- APM Industries Limited
- Aqylon Asia Limited
- Archidply Industries Limited
- Arihant Superstructures Limited
- Arnold Holdings Limited
- Aro Granite Industries Limited
- Arvind SmartSpaces Limited
- Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Limited
- Asarfi Hospital Limited
- Ashapura Minechem Limited
- Ashnoor Textile Mills Limited
- Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Limited
- Atma Ram Auto Enterprises Limited
- Azad Engineering Limited
- Bajel Projects Limited
- BAMPSL Securities Limited
- B A Packaging & India Limited
- Batliboi Limited
- Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited
- BEML Limited
- BFL Asset Finvest Limited
- Bharat Wire Ropes Limited
- Bigbloc Construction Limited
- BLS International Services Limited
- Blue Coast Hotels Limited
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.
- BSHSL Ltd.
- C & C Constructions Ltd.
- Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd.
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- CARE Ratings Ltd.
- Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.
- Cello World Ltd.
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
- CLC Industries Ltd.
- Cupid Ltd.
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.
- DCM Nouvelle Ltd.
- Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.
- Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.
- Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
- Eastern Silk Industries Ltd
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
- Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.
- Electronics Mart India Ltd.
- Emmsons International Ltd.
- Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd.
- Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.
- Evexia Lifecare Ltd.
- Excelsoft Technologies Ltd.
- Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
- Fynx Capital Ltd.
- Galaxy Bearings Ltd.
- Ganesh Holdings Ltd.
- GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd.
- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd.
- GK Energy Ltd.
- Glance Finance Ltd.
- Gloster Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Goldcrest Corporation Ltd.
- Goldiam International Ltd.
- Gopal Snacks Ltd.
- Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.
- Gratex Industries Ltd.
- Greenlam Industries Ltd.
- G-Tech Info-Training Ltd
- Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd.
- Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
- HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Hindustan Mills Ltd.
- Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
- Howard Hotels Ltd.
- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd.
- Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd.
- India Nippon Electricals Ltd.
- Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.
- Inox Wind Ltd.
- Intense Technologies Ltd.
- IRIS Business Services Ltd.
- Isera Agro Industries Ltd.
- Jackson Investments Ltd.
- Jainex Aamcol Ltd.
- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
- Jayatma Enterprises Ltd.
- Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- JSW Steel Long Products Ltd.
- Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.
- Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd.
- Kaynes Technology India Ltd.
- Kesar India Ltd.
- Khadim India Ltd.
- K.M. Sugar Mills Ltd.
- Kopran Ltd.
- Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.
- Kalyani Steels Ltd.
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
- Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.
- Makers Laboratories Ltd.
- Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
- Maris Spinners Ltd.
- Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd.
- Metroglobal Ltd.
- Minolta Finance Ltd.
- M K T Creations Ltd.
- MKVentures Capital Ltd.
- Milkfood Ltd.
- M M Rubber Company Ltd.
- Modi's Navnirman Ltd.
- Morgan Ventures Ltd.
- Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.
- Narmada Agrobase Ltd.
- NCL Industries Ltd.
- NLC India Ltd.
- NRB Bearings Ltd.
- Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.
- Oasis Securities Ltd.
- Oil India Ltd.
- Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.
- Olympic Cards Ltd.
- Omega AG Seeds Punjab Ltd.
- Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
- Mirc Electronics Ltd. (Onida)
- Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.
- Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.
- Oswal Greentech Ltd.
- Panafic Industrial Ltd.
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
- PDS Ltd.
- Perfectpac Ltd.
- Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
- Pix Transmissions Ltd.
- Pokarna Ltd.
- Poly Medicure Ltd.
- Powerica Ltd.
- Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
- PPAP Automotive Ltd.
- Prabhhans Industries Ltd.
- Pradip Overseas Ltd.
- Praxis Home Retail Ltd.
- Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.
- Prism Johnson Ltd.
- Pure Trop Fruits Ltd.
- Quint Digital Ltd.
- RACL Geartech Ltd.
- Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.
- The Ramco Cements Ltd.
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
- Raymond Ltd.
- Raymond Realty Ltd.
- Renaissance Global Ltd.
- Rishi Roop Ltd.
- Rossell India Ltd.
- Ravinder Heights Ltd.
- Sadhna Nitro Chem Ltd.
- Saksoft Ltd.
- Sayaji Industries Ltd.
- State Bank of India
- Sarthak Metals Ltd.
- Sharp India Ltd.
- Shricon Industries Ltd.
- SIEL Ltd.
- Simmonds Marshall Ltd.
- Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.
- Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.
- S R M Energy Ltd.
- Star Cement Ltd.
- ST Corporation Ltd.
- Stellar Capital Services Ltd.
- Subros Ltd.
- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.
- Swadha Nature Ltd.
- Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.
- Transport Corporation of India Ltd.
- Titan Company Ltd.
- Transgene Biotek Ltd.
- Transpek Industry Ltd.
- Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd.
- Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.
- Transindia Real Estate Ltd
- TTL Enterprises Ltd
- Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd
- U. H. Zaveri Ltd
- Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd-$
- Universal Cables Ltd
- Unipro Technologies Ltd
- Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
- Vivanza Biosciences Ltd
- Vivid Mercantile Ltd
- Viram Suvarn Ltd
- VXL Instruments Ltd
- Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:28 AM IST