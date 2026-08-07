Q1 results: SBI, Hindalco, Titan Company, BEML, and 202 more on Aug 7

State Bank of India, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, BEML, Godrej Consumer Products, The Ramco Cements, Kaynes Technology India, Azad Engineering, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Poly Medicure, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cello World, Carborundum Universal, Jyoti CNC Automation, HealthCare Global Enterprises, BLS International Services, Arvind SmartSpaces, Greenlam Industries, Godawari Power & Ispat, and Lemon Tree Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Afcons Infrastructure, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Fine Organic Industries, Electronics Mart India, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Star Cement, NLC India, Electrosteel Castings, JK Tyre & Industries, Kalyani Steels, Bharat Wire Ropes, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pokarna, NCL Industries, Gopal Snacks, Goldiam International, Pix Transmissions, Jamna Auto Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Aarti Pharmalabs, and Hitachi Energy India.

State Bank of India Q1 result preview

ALSO READ: SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 10.2% to ₹21,121 cr, income at ₹1.43 trn State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a subdued April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with profit likely to decline despite healthy growth in interest income.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the country's largest lender's net profit could fall around 10 per cent year-on-year as higher funding costs weigh on earnings. Net interest income is, however, expected to grow about 10 per cent, supported by strong loan growth, while net interest margins are likely to recover from the sharp contraction seen in the March quarter.

Market overview for today

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Thursday as steady oil prices and conflicting signals from the US and Iran over a possible peace deal kept investors cautious.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: SBI, Titan, LIC, Reliance Power, Swan Defence & Britannia At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 337 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 78,617.87, while the Nifty50 slipped 47 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,589.00.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Finance were among the top losers on the Nifty50.

Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices rising 0.20 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 7