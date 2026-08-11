Q1 results: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, RVNL, and 344 more on Aug 11

Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, Linde India, Manappuram Finance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Laxmi Dental, Man Industries (India), Finolex Cables, PI Industries, NBCC (India), Shilchar Technologies, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, and KP Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, RHI Magnesita India, Gokaldas Exports, AYM Syntex, Harsha Engineers International, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), Enviro Infra Engineers, EPACK Durable, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, TCPL Packaging, Popular Vehicles and Services, Pyramid Technoplast, Prevest Denpro, Sandhar Technologies, Senco Gold, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Orient Bell, Polyplex Corporation, and Prakash Industries.

Vodafone Idea Q1 result highlights

Vodafone Idea's losses narrowed sharply to ₹3,754 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,608 crore a year earlier, helped by an exceptional gain of ₹1,611 crore and higher average revenue per user (ARPU) as more customers shifted to 4G and 5G services.

Revenue from operations rose 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,689 crore, beating market estimates.

The telecom operator also raised ₹6,400 crore through warrants and fund and non-fund-based facilities. This is the first tranche of its planned ₹25,000–35,000 crore fundraising, with discussions with lenders ongoing.

Market overview for August 11

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with futures trading 43 points lower at 24,617.50 as hopes of a US-Iran deal faded.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Vi, Lupin, Zen Tech, BSE, Wipro, Adani Group stocks Asian markets were higher in early trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.42 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gaining 0.32 per cent as investors assessed developments in West Asia.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.32 per cent overnight.

Oil prices edged higher amid concerns over future supplies. US petroleum reserves fell below 300 million barrels, their lowest level since 1983, amid signs of a deadlock in US-Iran negotiations. Brent crude futures rose 0.09 per cent to $87.80 a barrel.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 10