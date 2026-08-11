Q1 results: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, RVNL, and 344 more on Aug 11
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Manappuram Finance, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Finolex Cables are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, Linde India, Manappuram Finance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Laxmi Dental, Man Industries (India), Finolex Cables, PI Industries, NBCC (India), Shilchar Technologies, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, and KP Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, RHI Magnesita India, Gokaldas Exports, AYM Syntex, Harsha Engineers International, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), Enviro Infra Engineers, EPACK Durable, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, TCPL Packaging, Popular Vehicles and Services, Pyramid Technoplast, Prevest Denpro, Sandhar Technologies, Senco Gold, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Orient Bell, Polyplex Corporation, and Prakash Industries.
Vodafone Idea Q1 result highlights
Vodafone Idea's losses narrowed sharply to ₹3,754 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,608 crore a year earlier, helped by an exceptional gain of ₹1,611 crore and higher average revenue per user (ARPU) as more customers shifted to 4G and 5G services.
Revenue from operations rose 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,689 crore, beating market estimates.
The telecom operator also raised ₹6,400 crore through warrants and fund and non-fund-based facilities. This is the first tranche of its planned ₹25,000–35,000 crore fundraising, with discussions with lenders ongoing.
Also Read
Market overview for August 11
The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with futures trading 43 points lower at 24,617.50 as hopes of a US-Iran deal faded.
Asian markets were higher in early trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.42 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gaining 0.32 per cent as investors assessed developments in West Asia.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.32 per cent overnight.
Oil prices edged higher amid concerns over future supplies. US petroleum reserves fell below 300 million barrels, their lowest level since 1983, amid signs of a deadlock in US-Iran negotiations. Brent crude futures rose 0.09 per cent to $87.80 a barrel.
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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 10
- Aadhaar Ventures India
- Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills
- Abans Enterprises
- Accel
- Ace Engitech
- Apex Capital and Finance
- Advance Lifestyles
- Advance Multitech
- Advance Petrochemicals
- Aeroflex Enterprises
- Aerpace Industries
- AKI India
- Alembic
- Alphageo (India)
- Alufluoride
- Amforge Industries
- Amrutanjan Health Care
- AMS Polymers
- Arc Finance
- Arfin India
- Aries Agro
- Arkade Developers
- Anand Rayons
- Artefact Projects
- Ashiana Housing
- Ashoka Buildcon
- Ashutosh Paper Mills
- Asian Granito India
- Allcargo Terminals
- Austin Engineering Company
- Avance Technologies
- Aviva Industries
- AYM Syntex
- Bafna Pharmaceuticals
- Balgopal Commercial
- Balrampur Chini Mills
- Bata India
- Beekay Steel Industries
- Beryl Drugs
- Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
- Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
- BN Agrochem
- Bodhtree Consulting
- Bombay Talkies
- Borana Weaves
- Bright Brothers
- BSL
- Calcom Vision
- Camlin Fine Sciences
- AvenuesAI
- Ceinsys Tech
- Centerac Technologies
- Concord Enviro Systems
- Choksi Asia
- Cistro Telelink
- Caliber Mining and Logistics
- Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital
- Conart Engineers
- Confidence Petroleum India
- Continental Chemicals
- Contil India
- Crystal Business System
- Cubical Financial Services
- Cybele Industries
- DAM Capital Advisors
- DCM Financial Services
- Delta Corp
- Devinsu Trading
- Dhanlaxmi Cotex
- Dhatre Udyog
- Dhoot Industrial Finance
- Diffusion Engineers
- Dish TV India
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems
- Delton Cables
- Dolfin Rubbers
- ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality
- E-E Enterprises
- Enviro Infra Engineers
- EPACK Durable
- EPIC Energy
- EPL
- ESAB India
- Escorp Asset Management
- Esquire Money Guarantees
- Ester Industries
- Expo Engineering and Projects
- Faze Three
- Fermenta Biotech
- Finolex Cables
- Flair Writing Industries
- Foods & Inns
- Fraser and Company
- Fratelli Vineyards
- Fundviser Capital (India)
- Futuristic Securities
- Ganesh Benzoplast
- Gayatri Sugars
- Genpharmasec
- Genus Paper & Boards
- Gujarat Industries Power Company
- Global Vectra Helicorp
- Globus Constructors & Developers
- Gokak Textiles
- Gokaldas Exports
- Goodricke Group
- Graviss Hospitality
- GSP Crop Science
- GTL
- Gujarat Energy
- Gujarat Winding Systems
- Harsha Engineers International
- Hemisphere Properties India
- Hexa Tradex
- Highway Infrastructure
- Hind Rectifiers
- ICDS
- IFCI
- Inani Marbles & Industries
- India Lease Development
- Indo Credit Capital
- Indo Tech Transformers
- Ind Renewable Energy
- Indus Finance
- Infinity Infoway
- Infronics Systems
- Innocorp
- Innova Captab
- Insecticides (India)
- Inspirisys Solutions
- Intec Capital
- Isgec Heavy Engineering
- Jagatjit Industries
- Jain Marmo Industries
- Jash Engineering
- Jayatma Industries
- JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
- Jindal Leasefin
- JNK India
- JSW Dulux
- Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
- Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
- Kalyani Forge
- Kamat Hotels (India)
- Kanoria Chemicals & Industries
- Katare Spinning Mills
- KD Leisures
- KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
- Kkalpana Industries (India)
- Koiya International
- KP Energy
- KPI Green Energy
- Kalpataru Projects International
- Krishival Foods
- Kriti Industries (India)
- Kriti Nutrients
- Kusumgar
- Lactose (India)
- Ladderup Finance
- Laffans Petrochemicals
- Lorenzini Apparels
- Landmarc Leisure Corporation
- Landmark Cars
- Laxmi Dental
- Lesha Industries
- Linaks Microelectronics
- Linde India
- Lloyds Enterprises
- Lykis
- Madhusudan Industries
- Maharashtra Corporation
- Majestic Auto
- Manaksia Aluminium Company
- Manappuram Finance
- Man Industries (India)
- Manugraph India
- Mathew Easow Research Securities
- Matrimony.com
- Max India
- Modern Steels
- String Metaverse
- Mahalaxmi Rubtech
- Mid East Portfolio Management
- Milestone Global
- Market Creators
- MMTC
- Mega Nirman and Industries
- Mobavenue AI Tech
- Modern Dairies
- Motor & General Finance
- MRF
- Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
- Mudra Financial Services
- Mufin Green Finance
- Credo Brands Marketing
- Multibase India
- Nagarjuna Agri-Tech
- Narendra Properties
- National Plastic Industries
- NBCC (India)
- NCL Research & Financial Services
- New Markets Advisory
- Nexome Capital Markets
- NK Industries
- Nouveau Global Ventures
- Network People Services Technologies
- Om Infra
- OM Power Transmission
- OnMobile Global
- Orchasp
- Orient Bell
- Orient Press
- Oriental Rail Infrastructure
- Pacific Industries
- PAOS Industries
- Paragon Finance
- Pasupati Fincap
- Pudumjee Paper Products
- People's Investments
- PH Capital
- Piccadily Agro Industries
- PI Industries
- Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
- Polyplex Corporation
- Vashu Bhagnani Industries
- Prabhatam Infra-Venture
- Prakash Industries
- Precision Camshafts
- Prevest Denpro
- Punctual Trading
- Popular Vehicles and Services
- Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
- Pyramid Technoplast
- Quadrant Future Tek
- Quadrant Televentures
- Quest Capital Markets
- Quintegra Solutions
- Radhika Jeweltech
- Raghunath International
- Raghunath Tobacco Company
- Raj Television Network
- Rajvi Logitrade
- The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm
- RBZ Jewellers
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
- Reliance Chemotex Industries
- Repco Home Finance
- Revati Media
- RHI Magnesita India
- RKD Agri & Retail
- Macfos
- Royal Orchid Hotels
- RSC International
- RSD Finance
- Rubfila International
- Ruchi Infrastructure
- Rungta Irrigation
- Rail Vikas Nigam
- Sadbhav Infrastructure Project
- Sai Parenterals
- Sandhar Technologies
- Sandu Pharmaceuticals
- Sanguine Media
- Santosh Fine-Fab
- Som Distilleries & Breweries
- Span Divergent
- Shanti Educational Initiatives
- Senco Gold
- SEPC
- Sera Investments & Finance India
- Shalimar Wires Industries
- Shanmuga Hospital
- Shri Bajrang Alliance
- Shilchar Technologies
- Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries
- Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction
- Shyam Telecom
- Siemens
- Sabrimala Industries India
- Silver Oak India
- Simplex Infrastructures
- Shelter Infra Projects
- SKF India (Industrial)
- Skipper
- Svarnim Trade Udyog
- Sofcom Systems
- Somi Conveyor Beltings
- SP Apparels
- Sparkle Gold Rock
- Sri KPR Industries
- Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills
- Starteck Finance
- Step Two Corporation
- Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
- Sunshield Chemicals
- Super Bakers India
- Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)
- Surya Roshni
- Suyog Telematics
- SVA India
- SW Investments
- Swagtam Trading & Services
- Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
- Swojas Foods
- Syncom Formulations (India)
- TAKE Solutions
- TARC
- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
- TCPL Packaging
- TD Power Systems
- Techno Electric & Engineering Company
- Tera Software
- Thinkink Picturez
- Twamev Construction and Infrastructure
- Tamilnadu Petroproducts
- Trescon
- Trigyn Technologies
- Tyche Industries
- Tyroon Tea Company
- Unichem Laboratories
- Univa Foods
- Vallabh Steels
- Valley Magnesite Company
- Vardhan Capital & Finance
- Vas Infrastructure
- Venky's (India)
- Vidya Wires
- Vikram Aroma
- Vikram Thermo (India)
- Vikran Engineering
- Viksit Engineering
- Vistar Amar
- Viyash Scientific
- Walchandnagar Industries
- Wanbury
- Waterbase
- Williamson Financial Services
- Wires & Fabriks (SA)
- Worldwide Aluminium
- Yash Management & Satellite
- Yuken India
- Yunik Managing Advisors
- Hindustan Housing Company
- Kovalam Investment & Trading Company
- Milgrey Finance & Investments
- Nivi Trading
- SV Trading & Agencies
- Zydus Lifesciences
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Topics : Q1 results Siemens MRF Zydus Lifesciences Rail Vikas Nigam corporate earnings BS Web Reports
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 8:43 AM IST