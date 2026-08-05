Q1 results today: Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, PB Fintech, 130 more on Aug 5

Aurobindo Pharma, JK Lakshmi Cement, PB Fintech, Biocon, Cummins India, and Power Grid Corporation of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Allcargo Logistics, Aster DM Quality Care, Berger Paints India, Bikaji Foods, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Whirlpool of India.

ONGC Q1 results

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd reported a 112 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit to ₹17,034 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (FY27).

The upstream company's revenue from operations rose 45.2 per cent YoY to ₹46,460 crore during the quarter. Revenue from new well gas stood at ₹3,998 crore, generating an additional ₹1,897 crore compared with the administered price mechanism (APM) gas price. New well gas now accounts for around 38 per cent of total revenue from ONGC's nomination gas portfolio.

However, ONGC's consolidated net profit declined 43.3 per cent in Q1 due to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (HPCL's) consolidated net loss of ₹12,265 crore. The loss was driven by under-recoveries on petroleum products following the sharp rise in crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia crisis.

United Breweries Q1 results

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL) on Tuesday reported a 9.64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹166.28 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as higher expenses and the West Asia conflict weighed on margins.

The company, controlled by Dutch multinational brewer Heineken NV, had posted a net profit of ₹184.03 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 10 per cent to ₹5,919.44 crore in the June quarter of FY27 from ₹5,380.78 crore a year earlier. The growth was driven by the beer category, which continued to record double-digit growth, the company said in its earnings statement.

"UBL sell-in volumes were up 9%, and sell-out volumes were up 13% in Q1 FY27, while deliberately reducing inventory levels (-20%) to improve cash flow," it said. Net sales grew more than 7 per cent, supported by volume growth, price increases and a favourable geographic mix, although these gains were partly offset by the sourcing mix.

Market overview for today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-up opening for the Nifty50 index, with risk sentiment improving after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington and Tehran could reach a deal soon. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 24,728, up 172 points at around 9 am.

On the domestic front, investors will await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with the rate-setting panel widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Markets across the Asia-Pacific region also advanced following Bessent's remarks.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some important firms releasing Q1 results today, August 5

Aegis Vopak Terminals

AJAX Engineering

Allcargo Logistics

All Time Plastics

ArisInfra Solutions

Asahi India Glass

Aster DM Quality Care

Aurobindo Pharma

Automotive Axles

Bayer CropScience

Berger Paints India

Bikaji Foods International

Biocon

Brigade Hotel Ventures

Cohance Lifesciences

Cummins India

Datamatics Global Services

eClerx Services

FDC

Garware Technical Fibres

Gateway Distriparks

GMM Pfaudler

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Godrej Agrovet

GE Vernova T&D India

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Ion Exchange India

JK Lakshmi Cement

JTL Industries

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

Mayur Uniquoters

Navin Fluorine International

Neuland Laboratories

Paisalo Digital

Pearl Global Industries

PB Fintech

Power Grid Corporation of India

Shree Renuka Sugars

Rane (Madras)

Rolex Rings

Shilpa Medicare

SIS

Time Technoplast

Whirlpool of India