Q1 results today: Coal India, BEL, Tata Power, among 68 firms on July 27

Coal India , Bharat Electronics ( BEL ), Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, and Tata Chemicals are among the companies that are scheduled to announce their earnings for the first quarter of this financial year on Monday.

Coal India Q1 Preview:

Govt-owned Coal India is expected to post muted earnings in the first quarter (Q1FY27), as analysts see muted offtake, subdued e-premiums and higher operating expenses impacting the company's performance.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimates, CIL is expected to post a 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in net profit to ₹7,802.6 crore, while the company’s revenue will rise 1.4 per cent to ₹32,333.2 crore, Business Standard reported earlier.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects Coal India to post a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 6 per cent at ₹9,330 crore in the first quarter, while it expects the company’s net sales to soar 22.6 per cent in Q1 FY27 to ₹43,930 crore.

It said that modest dispatches at 198 million tons (up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27 will likely impact earnings during the quarter. The brokerage sees blended realizations at ₹1,635 per ton (down 2% Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27, and e-auction realizations of ₹2,400 per ton.

IDFC Bank Q1 Highlights:

Private lender IDFC First Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,075 crore in Q1FY27, up 132.4 per cent from ₹463 crore YoY. The lender’s customer business jumped 18.6 per cent to ₹6,04,776 crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹5,10,031 crore as of June 30, 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Highlights:

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 37 per cent YoY jump in net profit to ₹796 crore in Q1FY27. Meanwhile, sequentially, the bank’s net profit slipped 4 per cent. The private lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 32 per cent YoY to ₹2,695 crore in Q1, supported by healthy growth in advances. The bank’s other income declined 15 per cent YoY to ₹689 crore.

Market highlights from July 25

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note today as the US and Iran paused attacks for a second straight day on Sunday amid continued efforts to bring the countries back to negotiations. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 131 points, or 0.51 per cent higher at 23,956.

Follow the latest market updates here: Earlier on Friday, the Nifty50 and the Sensex extended losses to the fifth session, and recorded the worst declining streak since the first week of January. The Sensex fell 332 points or 0.43 per cent to close the week at 76,059.77, and the Nifty50 was down 102.15 points or 0.43 per cent at 23,767.45.Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates