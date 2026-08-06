Q1 results today: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Trent among 140 firms on Aug 6

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Britannia Industries, Trent, Apollo Tyres, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hero MotoCorp, and Motherson International are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Star, Edelweiss Financial Services, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, Parag Milk Foods, NCC, JSW Holdings, Muthoot Microfin, and Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Mindspace Reit Q1 FY27 results

K Raheja Corp-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net operating income (NOI) to Rs 788 crore in the first quarter of FY27, driven by higher rental income, acquisitions, healthy leasing activity and sustained high occupancy across its portfolio.

Revenue from operations increased 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 951 crore during the quarter.

The REIT declared a distribution of Rs 442 crore for Q1 FY27, translating into a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 6.67, up 15.2 per cent from a year ago.

Bayer CropScience Q1 FY27 results

Bayer CropScience, the Indian arm of Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 321.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27, aided by improved gross margins on the back of favourable pricing actions and a better product mix.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 278.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 1,923.9 crore from Rs 1,933.3 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.8 crore from Rs 1,598.1 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Market overview: August 6

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, with the GIFT Nifty trading 36 points higher at 24,685 in early deals.

However, sentiment across Asia-Pacific markets remained weak. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were lower by 1.66 per cent and 4.08 per cent, respectively, in morning trade.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high. The index gained 0.49 per cent to 54,349, supported by strong quarterly earnings and renewed optimism around artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some important firms releasing Q1 results today, August 5

Aegis Logistics

The Anup Engineering

Apollo Tyres

Bajaj Electricals

Blue Star

Bosch Home Comfort India

Britannia Industries

Campus Activewear

Chemplast Sanmar

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Edelweiss Financial Services

EIH

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Finolex Industries

Fortis Healthcare

Firstsource Solutions

Goodluck India

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

HealthCare Global Enterprises

Hero MotoCorp

Hikal

IFB Industries

Igarashi Motors India

India Shelter Finance Corporation

Indraprastha Medical Corporation

Interarch Building Solutions

Le Travenues Technology

J. Kumar Infraprojects

JSW Holdings

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kewal Kiran Clothing

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Lupin

Samvardhana Motherson International

Muthoot Microfin

NCC

Parag Milk Foods

PG Electroplast

Procter & Gamble Health

Premier Energies

Rain Industries

RateGain Travel Technologies

Sai Life Sciences

Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI)

Signatureglobal (India)

S.J.S. Enterprises

Sonata Software

Sula Vineyards

Suprajit Engineering

Suven Life Sciences

TCI Express

Transrail Lighting

Trent

Varroc Engineering

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre