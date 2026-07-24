Q1 results today: NTPC, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 81 firms on July 24
Q1FY27 results updates: Firms including Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, Bank of India, and Dr Lal PathLabs are also to release their April-June earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Q1 Results Today: NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Apar Industries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Bank of India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Jindal Steel, SBI Cards and Payment Services, V-Mart Retail, Welspun, and Shriram Finance.
Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview
State-owned lender Bank of Baroda is expected to report a stable set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY27), according to analysts. However, they expect net interest margins (NIMs) to decline due to the absence of income tax refund benefits.
According to a Business Standard report, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects the bank's net interest income (NII) to rise 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12,950 crore. The brokerage also projects Q1 net profit to increase 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,170 crore.
MOFSL expects loan growth of 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) lending, as well as MSME advances. The brokerage further estimates credit cost to remain in the range of 0.4–0.5 per cent.
Also Read
Infosys Q1 results
India's second-largest IT services company has revised its revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 1.5–3 per cent, from the earlier range of 1.5–3.5 per cent issued three months ago.
For the first quarter, Infosys reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,769 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent to ₹48,211 crore, supported by its financial services and manufacturing businesses.
Both figures, however, fell short of Bloomberg analysts' estimates of ₹7,927 crore for net profit and ₹49,152 crore for revenue. On a dollar basis, revenue grew 2.8 per cent year-on-year, while constant currency revenue rose 2.4 per cent. Sequentially, revenue was up 1 per cent.
Market overview for July 24
The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the domestic market as oil prices climbed to their highest level in nearly two months amid escalating tensions in West Asia. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 23,658, down 216 points.
Asian markets were trading lower in early deals on Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street alongside higher crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were down 2.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 per cent, weighed down by losses in Alphabet and Tesla. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.97 per cent and 1.21 per cent lower, respectively. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Some of the firms releasing Q1 results today, July 24
ACC
Acutaas Chemicals
Apar Industries
Associated Alcohols & Breweries
Atul
Bank of Baroda
Bank of India
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Container Corporation of India
CreditAccess Grameen
DCB Bank
Dalmia Bharat
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
Dr. Lal PathLabs
Ganesh Housing
Greenply Industries
Grindwell Norton
Hindustan Zinc
Jindal Steel
KFin Technologies
LMW
Laurus Labs
Lodha Developers
MosChip Technologies
NTPC
Neogen Chemicals
OneSource Specialty Pharma
REC
Rajratan Global Wire
Ramkrishna Forgings
RattanIndia Power
SAIL (Steel Authority of India)
SBI Cards and Payment Services
SBI Life Insurance Company
Sakar Healthcare
Sapphire Foods India
Shakti Pumps (India)
Share India Securities
Shriram Finance
Sterlite Technologies
Tata Consumer Products
The New India Assurance Company
V-Mart Retail
Welspun Corp
Wendt (India)
WPIL
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
More From This Section
Topics : Q1 results NTPC SAIL Bank of Baroda BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST