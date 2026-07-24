Q1 Results Today: NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Apar Industries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Bank of India, Dr Lal PathLabs, Jindal Steel, SBI Cards and Payment Services, V-Mart Retail, Welspun, and Shriram Finance.

Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda is expected to report a stable set of earnings for the June quarter ( Q1FY27 ), according to analysts. However, they expect net interest margins (NIMs) to decline due to the absence of income tax refund benefits.

According to a Business Standard report, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects the bank's net interest income (NII) to rise 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12,950 crore. The brokerage also projects Q1 net profit to increase 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,170 crore.

Infosys Q1 results

India's second-largest IT services company has revised its revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 1.5–3 per cent, from the earlier range of 1.5–3.5 per cent issued three months ago.

For the first quarter, Infosys reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,769 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent to ₹48,211 crore, supported by its financial services and manufacturing businesses.

Both figures, however, fell short of Bloomberg analysts' estimates of ₹7,927 crore for net profit and ₹49,152 crore for revenue. On a dollar basis, revenue grew 2.8 per cent year-on-year, while constant currency revenue rose 2.4 per cent. Sequentially, revenue was up 1 per cent.

Market overview for July 24

The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the domestic market as oil prices climbed to their highest level in nearly two months amid escalating tensions in West Asia. GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 23,658, down 216 points.

Asian markets were trading lower in early deals on Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street alongside higher crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were down 2.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 per cent, weighed down by losses in Alphabet and Tesla. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.97 per cent and 1.21 per cent lower, respectively.

Some of the firms releasing Q1 results today, July 24

ACC

Acutaas Chemicals

Apar Industries

Associated Alcohols & Breweries

Atul

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Container Corporation of India

CreditAccess Grameen

DCB Bank

Dalmia Bharat

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)

Dr. Lal PathLabs

Ganesh Housing

Greenply Industries

Grindwell Norton

Hindustan Zinc

Jindal Steel

KFin Technologies

LMW

Laurus Labs

Lodha Developers

MosChip Technologies

NTPC

Neogen Chemicals

OneSource Specialty Pharma

REC

Rajratan Global Wire

Ramkrishna Forgings

RattanIndia Power

SAIL (Steel Authority of India)

SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Life Insurance Company

Sakar Healthcare

Sapphire Foods India

Shakti Pumps (India)

Share India Securities

Shriram Finance

Sterlite Technologies

Tata Consumer Products

The New India Assurance Company

V-Mart Retail

Welspun Corp

Wendt (India)

WPIL

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India