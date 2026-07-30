Swiggy, Tata Steel, Vedanta,Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Hyundai Motor India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mankind Pharma, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, RailTel Corporation of India, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Adani Ports Q1 results

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit rose 8.8 per cent. Revenue for the June quarter increased 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,820.80 crore, driven by a substantial rise in revenues from the marine and international ports segments.

Revenue from the international ports segment surged 80 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,747 crore, aided by higher cargo volumes following the addition of the NQXT Australia terminal and the ramp-up at the Colombo terminal. The marine segment's revenue jumped 67 per cent to ₹901 crore, supported by ongoing vessel additions.

APSEZ's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,541 crore during the quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 results

The company had posted a net profit of ₹320.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Sales rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,590.56 crore in the June quarter of FY27. Total expenses increased 13.8 per cent to ₹1,160.57 crore. Total income, including other income, rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,626.10 crore.

Market overview

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading lower in early deals as investors assessed the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee's meeting. The futures were quoted at 24,269, down 44 points at around 9:00 am.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Asian markets traded on a mixed note as investors digested earnings reports from major technology companies. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were down 2.3 per cent and 5.19 per cent, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 30

Aarti Industries

Archean Chemical Industries

Ajanta Pharma

Alivus Life Sciences

Apollo Pipes

AWL Agri Business

Bajaj Finance

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

Data Patterns (India)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

Exide Industries

Gillette India

Go Fashion (India)

Honda India Power Products

Hyundai Motor India

ICRA

Indegene

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)

JBM Auto

LIC Housing Finance

LT Foods

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mankind Pharma

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Global Health

Mahanagar Gas

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

National Securities Depository

Nucleus Software Exports

Nuvama Wealth Management

Pricol

PSP Projects

Quick Heal Technologies

RailTel Corporation of India

Rainbow Children's Medicare

Swiggy

Tata Steel

Transport Corporation of India

Thermax

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Vedanta

Westlife Foodworld