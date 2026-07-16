Q1 results today: Wipro, BHEL, Tech Mahindra among 40 firms on July 16

Wipro , Jio Financial Services, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Ceat, and Polycab India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Piramal Finance, PNB Gilts, South Indian Bank, WeWork India Management, Sampark India Logistics, PNB Gilts, Nelco, and Muthoot Capital Services.

Wipro Q1 preview

IT services major Wipro is set to announce its first-quarter results for FY2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, July 16, after market hours (post 3:30 pm). Along with its quarterly earnings, the company's board may also consider an interim dividend for shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Brokerages expect Wipro to report muted revenue growth during the quarter, with margins likely to remain under pressure due to wage hikes, delayed deal ramp-ups and continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a Business Standard report, ICICI Securities expects Wipro's IT services revenue to decline 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC) terms and 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q in US dollar organic terms.

The brokerage said growth is likely to be supported by the ramp-up of the $1 billion Olam deal, which spans eight years and is expected to aid the retail vertical, a 1.5-month contribution of around 0.8 per cent from the consolidation of Mindsprint and Alpha Net Consulting, and healthy revenue growth from the Harman acquisition, which is expected to strengthen the technology and communications vertical.

Union Bank of India Q1 results

State-owned Union Bank of India reported a 29.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in standalone net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹5,332 crore, compared with ₹4,116 crore in the corresponding period last year, driven by healthy growth in core income and lower operating expenses.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,037 crore in the first quarter of FY2026-27, from ₹9,113 crore a year earlier.

Its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.80 per cent from 2.76 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Non-interest income increased 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,603 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹4,486 crore a year earlier. However, it declined 15 per cent sequentially from ₹5,412 crore reported in the March quarter.

Market overview for July 16

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 235 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 77,419 at around 9:20 am on Thursday.

Most Asian markets traded lower during the morning session, tracking an overnight decline in global chip stocks and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were down 3.24 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 16

1 Wipro

2 Jio Financial Services

3 Tech Mahindra

4 Bharat Heavy Electricals

5 Polycab India

6 Piramal Finance

7 360 ONE WAM

8 ITC Hotels

9 Ceat

10 South Indian Bank

11 WeWork India Management

12 Borosil Renewables Ltd.

13 Newgen Software Technologies

14 Alok Industries

15 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

16 DB Corp

17 Heritage Foods

18 GNA Axles

19 Hathway Cable and Datacom

20 NELCO

21 5paisa Capital

22 PNB Gilts

23 Menon Bearings

24 Chembond Chemicals

25 Integra Engineering India

26 Onward Technologies

27 Muthoot Capital Services

28 Mahindra EPC Irrigation

29 Alacrity Securities

30 TRF

31 Atishay

32 Telge Projects

33 Avience Biomedicals

34 Sampark India Logistics

35 Vigor Plast India

36 Machhar Industries

37 Ontic Finserve

38 Jayshree Chemicals

39 Deccan Polypacks

40 Gold Coin Health Foods