Q1 results: UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Shyam Metalics, 43 more on July 20
Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Indian Overseas Bank, Sobha, Mahindra Logistics, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, and Rallis India are also to release their April-June earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Listen to This Article
UltraTech Cement, Paytm (One 97 Communications), Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Sobha, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Action Construction Equipment, Rallis India, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Swaraj Engines, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Vimta Labs, Rajoo Engineers, Dynamic Cables, and Bajaj Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include CSM Technologies, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, SML Mahindra, Swastika Investmart, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, D.P. Abhushan, SG Mart, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Steel Exchange India, Aurum PropTech, Venus Remedies, Alkali Metals, Indo Thai Securities, Super Sales India, California Software Company, National Standard (India), Regency Fincorp, Premier Capital Services, Advit Jewels, and Swarna Securities.
PNB Q1 result highlights
Punjab National Bank reported a more than threefold jump in net profit for the April–June quarter, aided by a favourable base, although its core operating performance remained mixed. Net interest income growth was subdued, while the bank's net interest margin stayed below its guidance for the current financial year.
The state-owned lender posted a net profit of ₹5,253 crore for Q1FY27, up 214 per cent from a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, profit was largely unchanged from ₹5,225 crore reported in the January–March quarter.
The sharp year-on-year increase was largely due to a low base. In the corresponding quarter last year, PNB's profit had fallen to ₹1,675 crore after it incurred a one-time tax-related charge of ₹3,324 crore following its shift to the new tax regime. Excluding this one-off impact, the bank's profit would have risen by around 5 per cent year-on-year.
Also Read
Market overview for July 20
The GIFT Nifty signalled a subdued start for domestic equities on Monday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions between the US and Iran weighed on sentiment. The futures traded around 24,321.
Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with South Korea's Kospi declining 2.8 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7 per cent as investors monitored developments in West Asia.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4 per cent on Friday.
Brent crude climbed above $90 a barrel after the US carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 20
- Action Construction Equipment Ltd
- Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
- Alkali Metals Ltd
- Anubhav Plast Ltd
- Aurum PropTech Ltd
- Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
- BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
- California Software Company Ltd
- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
- CSM Technologies Ltd
- Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltd
- D.P. Abhushan Ltd
- Dynamic Cables Ltd
- Grand Foundry Ltd
- Golden Legand Leasing & finance Ltd
- Hawa Engineers Ltd
- Indo Thai Securities Ltd
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd
- Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- National Standard (India) Ltd
- One 97 Communications Ltd
- Premier Capital Services Ltd
- Rajoo Engineers Ltd-$
- Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
- Rallis India Ltd
- Advit Jewels Ltd
- Regency Fincorp Ltd
- SG Mart Ltd
- Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
- SML Mahindra Ltd
- Sobha Ltd
- South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
- Steel Exchange India Ltd
- Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd-$
- Swaraj Engines Ltd
- Swastika Investmart Ltd
- Swarna Securities Ltd
- Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
- Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- Venus Remedies Ltd
- Vimta Labs Ltd-$
More From This Section
Topics : Q1 results UltraTech Cement Paytm Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd. Indian Overseas Bank BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:50 AM IST