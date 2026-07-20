Q1 results: UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Shyam Metalics, 43 more on July 20

UltraTech Cement, Paytm (One 97 Communications), Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Sobha, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Action Construction Equipment, Rallis India, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Swaraj Engines, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Vimta Labs, Rajoo Engineers, Dynamic Cables, and Bajaj Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today

Some other firms that will announce their results today include CSM Technologies, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, SML Mahindra, Swastika Investmart, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, D.P. Abhushan, SG Mart, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Steel Exchange India, Aurum PropTech, Venus Remedies, Alkali Metals, Indo Thai Securities, Super Sales India, California Software Company, National Standard (India), Regency Fincorp, Premier Capital Services, Advit Jewels, and Swarna Securities.

PNB Q1 result highlights

Punjab National Bank reported a more than threefold jump in net profit for the April–June quarter, aided by a favourable base, although its core operating performance remained mixed. Net interest income growth was subdued, while the bank's net interest margin stayed below its guidance for the current financial year.

The state-owned lender posted a net profit of ₹5,253 crore for Q1FY27, up 214 per cent from a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, profit was largely unchanged from ₹5,225 crore reported in the January–March quarter.

The sharp year-on-year increase was largely due to a low base. In the corresponding quarter last year, PNB's profit had fallen to ₹1,675 crore after it incurred a one-time tax-related charge of ₹3,324 crore following its shift to the new tax regime. Excluding this one-off impact, the bank's profit would have risen by around 5 per cent year-on-year.

Market overview for July 20

The GIFT Nifty signalled a subdued start for domestic equities on Monday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions between the US and Iran weighed on sentiment. The futures traded around 24,321.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Vi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, JSW Steel Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with South Korea's Kospi declining 2.8 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7 per cent as investors monitored developments in West Asia.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4 per cent on Friday.

Brent crude climbed above $90 a barrel after the US carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 20